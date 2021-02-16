Handwritten Larry Kings will complicate the fight for the animator domain

The fight for the succession of legendary broadcaster Larry King is getting ugly.

Shawn King, who had been married to the reporter since 1997, disputes a handwritten amendment to the Larry King Live stars are going and have gone to court to challenge son Larry King Jr.’s emergency decision to become special administrator in the field.

Larry King Jr. lives in Tampa and planned to open a pizza place with his father in Tampa earlier this year.

Reports of the handwriting surfaced last week and Shawn King did Shawn Southwick notably was omitted from the 2019 document, known as the Holographic Will. The document left the domain of talk show hosts, initially estimated at $ 2 million, to her five children, two of whom died in 2020.

Shawn King argued that the holograph will could have been made under questionable circumstances.

King died last month after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The hand-scribbled document, submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court on February 10 by King Jr., was drafted in October 2019, several months after King had a heart attack and two months after he filed for divorce from his seventh wife. This divorce was never finalized. (The couple also attempted to dissolve their marriage in 2010, but reconciled after their petitions were filed.)

Kings note, strewn with grammatical errors, said he wanted his funds split evenly among his five children.

This is my last testament. It should replace all previous writings, says the letter, obtained by The Times. In the event of death, one day after the above date, I want 100% of my funds to be split equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Lary Jr Chance & Cannon.

Her daughter Chaia died of lung cancer and her son Andy suffered a fatal heart attack just weeks apart last summer. King adopted Andy after marrying his mother, the late Alene Akins, and the couple had Chaia together after divorce and remarriage. The host children with Shawn King are Chance and Cannon.

The emergency petition filed by King Jr., the media personality’s son from a brief marriage to Annette Kaye, said his father and Shawn King were actively involved in the ongoing dissolution proceedings and resided separately one each other since 2019, and were living apart and apart at the time of Mr. Kings’ death.

Larry King Jr., 59, of Tampa, stands on the grounds of Club at Cheval, a semi-private golf course he owns, on December 15. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

As such, King Jr. said, the California Probate Code gives him clear statutory priority over Shawn King to act as the special administrator of the estate.

The petition estimated that King had $ 2 million in personal property, but did not yet include estimates of annual gross income from real or personal property or any charges.

On Tuesday, Shawn King filed his opposition to King Jr.’s petition and asked the court to deny admission of the holograph will.

Larry was not pushing for a divorce and was generally callous and refused to participate in the divorce proceedings, the objection, obtained by The Times, said. He did not indicate that he actually wanted to file for divorce (other than the initial filing of the dissolution petition). Although he has the right to seek trial preference due to his age, he did not avail himself of that option and let the dissolution proceedings languish, which was filed in August 2019.

Shawn Kings ‘objection also said that after the filing, she and King went to consult, were still talking and reconciliation was possible until Larrys’ health conditions made it unworkable.

The widows’ lawyer argued that the holograph will was an ineffective codicil of the original will and possibly a nullity.

[T]The holographic will does not revoke Larrys’ old will, but purports to replace Larrys Will when it comes to decision-making arrangements, according to the objection. His lawyer argued that the couple had two post-nuptial agreements that limited Larry Kings’ ability to make testamentary gifts to his children, and the holograph will violate the terms of those agreements.

Shawn Kings’ attorney also argued that in the later years of his life Larry King was very sensitive to outside influences and questionable mental capacity, and when he drafted the amendment was perhaps already under the influence of preoperative drugs as a result of a stroke.

Speaking to Page Six on Monday, the Remington Steele and WWE Raw actress said they had a very tight family succession plan they wrote as a couple in 2015.

It still exists and it is the legitimate will. Period. And I firmly believe it will hold, she said.

Although the final awards are relatively small, she said she fights willpower in principle.

A hearing date is set for March 25.

An attorney for King Jr. declined to comment. Representatives for Shawn King did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Times.

