J&K will have very first film policy, government invites Bollywood suggestions





Without security costs, probable financial and administrative assistance * Aims to stimulate tourism Excelsior correspondent JAMMU, February 16: In order to encourage national and international filmmakers in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory government will shortly announce a comprehensive film policy, which will be the first of its kind at J&K under which a certain number of SOPs, including toll-free security arrangements, financial assistance, etc. will be offered for filming.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir believes that Bollywood’s return to Kashmir, which was their favorite destination for filming in the 60s, 70s and 80s before activism began in 1989, will encourage tourism and send a message of peace. in the territory of the Union, in particular in the valley.

“The draft film policy is almost ready. However, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to include the suggestions of top Bollywood filmmakers in the policy. The draft film policy will likely be released after including suggestions from filmmakers Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met the previous day in Mumbai, ”official sources told the Excelsior.

They said that major film producers and directors who met Sinha in Mumbai and those who spoke to her on the phone also offered some suggestions for inclusion in the draft film policy. Once the suggestions are received, the draft film policy will be released, they added and said the filmmakers would submit their suggestions within a week.

In the draft film policy, the government of Jammu and Kashmir is considering providing free security to filmmakers until the end of their filming in Union territory.

“Filmmakers will benefit from security from the start of their shooting to completion at no cost. This measure is aimed at boosting the morale of the film unit, including their actors, producers and directors, ”sources said, adding that the security concerns of some of the Bollywood producers would be resolved to the greatest extent possible.

The government has also proposed to set up a competitive structure at the national level.

The government could also offer administrative assistance to facilitate filmmaking in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

They added that the very first film policy could also offer interesting financial support and exemption programs for filmmakers.

“The government will also come up with local talent to help make films,” the sources said.

However, they said, the government has let Bollywood know that it will likely include more suggestions from them in the draft film policy before finalizing it. The government, they added, is open to suggestions from the circles concerned. He expects, however, to receive suggestions within a week for the draft film policy to be approved, followed by the final policy well before the start of the summer when filmmakers prefer to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government will also like not only domestic but even international filmmakers to visit Jammu and Kashmir for filming, sources said, adding that efforts to woo them have also been launched simultaneously.

It can be mentioned here that Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha was in Mumbai the other day he met some Bollywood personalities and spoke to other people on the phone to encourage them to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government is confident that Bollywood will respond favorably.

It can be mentioned here that last year the tourist season was practically zero due to the COVID pandemic and even the annual Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage could not be made. Mata Vaishno Devi Ji yatra was also at its lowest. Previously, tourists were very few due to the repeal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which the government also admitted to Parliament.

Also due to activism, very fewer tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir.

However, with the return to near-normality after the repeal of the special status, the government hopes that there will be an influx of tourists to Jammu and Kashmir, including pilgrim tourists. The government is making arrangements to provide six lakh yatris for Shri Amarnath Ji’s pilgrimage. Rush to Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine has already started to pick up.

