Darth Maul actor may be teasing his Star Wars return





Darth Maul actor Ray Park recently posted a photo of his character’s iconic makeup, but what does that mean for the future of the Sith Lord?

The character of Darth Maul has been hailed as a star since his first appearance inStar Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and it seems that enthusiasm has only grown since then. Even now, just one Instagram post seems to have sparked endless speculation about the character's future. Actor Ray Park, best known as the physical actor behind Darth Maul throughout theStar wars series (although the character is still voiced by someone else, even in live action), recently released a rather cryptic Instagram post that immediately caught the attention of Maul fans. The photo consists of what appears to be a makeup mirror and the bald horned beanie that Park wore when he played the Sith Lord, albeit without his red and black tattoos. RELATED: Hosts Recap The Mandalorian Based Only On Their Friends' Tweets Needless to say, this was enough to spark excitement among fans who see it as a possible suggestion that Park is working on a new project as a thorny villain. His caption didn't help much to quell the rumors, saying "Meet me on Dathomir!" Dathomir refers to Maul's home planet, where he was taken by Darth Sidious at a young age to be trained in the Sith style. Hopefully Baby Yoda doesn't share the same fate. That comment could mean a number of things, up to and including a simple behind-the-scenes look at Park's working time.Solo: A Star Wars StoryHis in-movie cameo as Maul (who had long since dropped the title "Darth") marked the actor's most recent live appearance as a Zabrak Force user. While he also performed the motion capture for Maul's climactic duel with Ahsoka Tano (who has her own upcoming Disney Plus standalone show) in season 7 ofThe clone wars, this would obviously not have required the use of the makeup seen in his Instagram post. It's only natural for fans to want to read things like this. After all, withStar wars enjoying a bit of a revival of new shows and movies on the near and far horizon, who's to say that Park won't be returning as Maul? It's probably a good idea to temper expectations. Actors are posting little reminders to past projects all the time, and there's a good chance they're the same. Given its use of the hashtag "Solo" combined with the fact that there has been no word on an explicit sequel to the story seen inSolo, this theory has some credibility. However, that shouldn't mean that all hope is lost. Again,Star wars is more popular than ever these days, with a seemingly limitless supply of new projects going on. So anything is possible. So keep those expectations under control, but don't let that hope die. After all, rebellions are based on hope. MORE: The Best Fictional Film Groups Source: Ray Park | Instagram









