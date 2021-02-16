Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast Celebrates Black History Month – Deadline





From the very first episode of Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast with actor Sinqua Walls, the New Hollywood Podcast has been celebrating black culture and talent 12 months a year. February is Black History Month, so we like to put more light on Black Hollywood and recognize the accomplishments of the community and how it has paved the way and pushed the needle further when it comes to diversity and representation in film and television. From pioneers like Ava DuVernay, RuPaul Charles, Janet Mock, Lena Waithe, and Issa Rae to talents like Michael B. Jordan, Robin Thede, Daveed Diggs, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Renee Elise Goldsberry who took the industry by storm, New Hollywood has always stood up for black actors, filmmakers, producers, and writers, and will continue to do so after February. Related story Lena Waithe and Hillman Grad Productions team up with Indeed for ‘Rising Voices’ initiative to present BIPOC filmmakers That said, we have compiled a list of our black guests who appeared on New Hollywood on our 134 episodes. Check out the list below and hear their stories, experiences and how they are changing the industry. Episode 1: The Walls of Sinqua

Episode 2: Diarra Kilpatrick

Episode 4: Phoebe Robinson

Episode 5: Letitia Wright

Episode 6: Winston Duke

Episode 7: Brian Tyree Henry

Episode 8: Lena Waithe

Epsiod 10: Shangela

Episode 13: Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

Episode 15: Justin Simien

Episode 16: Logan Browning

Episode 19: Tommy and Codie Oliver

Episode 20: Sonequa Martin-Green

Episode 21: Queen Sugar at ATX Fest with Dawn Lyen-Gardner, Rutina Wesley and Kofi Siriboe

Episode 22: DeWanda Wise

Episode 23: W. Kamau Bell

Episode 26: Daveed Diggs

Episode 29: RuPaul

Episode 30: Adina Porter

Episode 33: Yvonne Orji

Episode 34: Amma Thank You

Episode 36: Geoffrey Owens

Episode 39: Charmaine Champion

Episode 40: Stenberg’s Power

Episode 41: John David Washington

Episode 42: Steven Caple Jr.

Episode 44: Stephan James

Episode 45: Jovan Adepo

Episode 47: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Episode 49: Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

Episode 50: Michael B. Jordan

Episode 52: Patrisse Cullors at Sundance

Episode 53: Ruth Carter

Episode 56: Lashana Lynch

Episode 59: Marsai Martin

Episode 60: Janet Mock

Episode 64: Yetide Badaki

Episode 70: Ava DuVernay

Episode 73: Natasha Rothwell

Episode 75: Kel Mitchell

Episode 76: Robin Thede

Episode 77: Shameik Moore

Episode 78: Isaiah Mustafa

Episode 80: TIFF: Tunde Johnson’s obituary with Ali LeRoi, Stanley Kalu and Steven Silver

Episode 81: TIFF: Just mercy with Bryan Stevenson

Episode 85: Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Episode 87: Melina Matsoukas

Episode 88: Jodie Turner-Smith

Episode 89: Renee Elise Goldsberry

Episode 90: Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Episode 91: Angelica Ross

Episode 92: Victoria Mahoney

Episode 93: Stella Meghie

Episode 95: Aldis Hodge

Episode 96: Sundance: Disclosure with Marquise Vilson and Tre’vell Anderson

Episode 97: Live Episode with Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Lauren “LoLo” Spencer

Episode 98: Live Episode with Lil Rel Howery and Matthew A. Cherry

Episode 99: Xosha Roquemore

Episode 104: Issa Rae

Episode 106: Lovie Simone

Episode 107: Laura Harrier

Episode 109: Jeremy Pope

Episode 110: Tawny Newsome

Episode 111: Andre Holland

Episode 112: Jonathan Majors

Episode 113: Cynthia Erivo

Special video episode with Natasha Rothwell, Amber Riley and Dawn Porter

Episode 116: Tika Sumpter

Episode 118: Tracee Ellis Ross

Episode 121: Sasheer Zamata

Episode 122: Amber Ruffin

Episode 123: Michelle Buteau

Episode 125: Jurnee Smollett

Episode 128: David E. Talbert

Episode 132: Javicia Leslie

Episode 134: Kingsley Ben-Adir







