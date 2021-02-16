‘Kevin & Bean’ host Kevin Ryder hired at rival KLOS station





Kevin Ryder, best known as the longtime former morning show co-host Kevin & Bean, has found a new gig at a rival Southern California radio station after leaving KROQ last spring. Ryder will team up with KLOS host Doug Sluggo Roberts for the new Kevin & Sluggo show that airs weekdays during the afternoon shift. The new program, which he announced on Tuesday during 95.5 KLOS The Heidi and Frank Show, will air from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Pacific. He debuts Thursday on rock station SoCal and is described as Maxim Meets Rolling Stone Meets ESPN Meets Comedy Central. The new gig follows Ryders’ announcement in March that KROQ’s parent company Entercom unceremoniously fired him and the entire team at Kevin in the Morning With Allie & Jensen after spending more than 30 years at the radio station. (His longtime morning co-host Gene Bean Baxter retired from the station the year before and moved to London.) KROQ’s afternoon practice co-hosts, Ted Stryker and Kevin Klein, were named morning hosts shortly thereafter. I’m glad KLOS lowered their standards just enough for me to fit in, Ryder said in a statement to The Times. Everyone at the station, starting with Heidi and Frank in the morning, is having fun and love the music they play. I am happy to be working in the afternoon with my longtime friend Sluggo as one of us must be able to speak the English language sufficiently. Plus, I need my restful sleep to stay on top of the modeling game. I can’t wait to reconnect with listeners and have fun in Los Angeles again! According to Variety, Roberts was one of the first people to call Ryder after being fired from KROQ. Ryder and Roberts, also known as Sluggo and Doug the Slug, have known each other for over three decades. They also previously worked at KROQ. Roberts and Ryder also hosted concerts at the Phoenixs 40 KZZP in the 1980s: Roberts led the board while Ryder and Gene Bean Baxter hosted the Saturday Night Party Patrol. Roberts joined KLOS in the summer of 2019 as Assistant Program Director and Music Director. The new show will be added to Great News! Starring Kevin & Mike, the daily talk show Ryder launched last month with Mike Catherwood. It will continue to produce this show on weekdays as a YouTube video and podcast, Variety said. Meruelo Group, which also owns KPWR-FM 105.9 Power 106, 93.5 KDAY and Riverside / San Bernardino 93.5 KDEY-FM radio stations in the Los Angeles market, hosted Ryder, an ass. National. broadcasters and Radio Hall of Fame inductees, and his legion of loyal fans Tuesday in posts on the KLOS website. We have doubled live and local with one of the best in our business, said Otto Padron, president and CEO of Meruelo Medias, in the statement. Bringing Kevin Ryder on board was a no-brainer, as it’s the type of bold and disruptive move that delivers compelling voices and relevant content to our much-deserved listeners. Great talent and content are king. If you didn’t provide both, it would be pointless, added Keith Cunningham, program director for KLOS. Kevin is funny, an A-List content creator, a hall of famer, this market loves him, and adding him to the team and partnering him with Sluggo completes what I consider to be the most powerful and the most entertaining on the air. range throughout Southern California.







