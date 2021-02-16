Bollywood, skin color and sexism: the role of the film industry in emboldening and challenging stereotypes in post-independence India





Author’s summary This working paper examines the social impact of the film industry in India between independence in 1947 and the start of liberalization in 1991. This shows that Bollywood, mainstream cinema in India and the equivalent to Hollywood scale in the United States, shared Hollywood’s privilege of favoring lighter skin over darker skin and a preference for portraying women in a stereotypical way without an agency. Bollywood reflected the views on skin color and gender that have long prevailed in Indian society, but this working paper shows that fortuitous developments helped shape what happened onscreen. The dominance of Punjabi directors and actors, organized into multigenerational families, has resulted in lighter skin tones becoming a prominent feature of stars. By restricting access to legal funding, pursuing selective censorship, and denying Bollywood cinema the kind of financial and infrastructural support seen in other developing countries, the Indian government has also pushed directors and producers to adopt policies. simplified scenarios that appealed to a low-income audience. than to challenge widely accepted views. Using new evidence from two oral history databases of producers and actors, the paper suggests that cinema not only reflects, but emboldens societal attitudes regarding gender and skin color. The impact of this content was all the greater as rural and often illiterate audiences lacked alternative sources of entertainment and information during this period. It has been left to other cinemas in India to challenge the skin color and gender stereotypes entrenched in the mainstream media. The cases of parallel cinema and Tamil cinema are examined, but their audiences have either been constrained or as in the case of Tamil cinemas under the isomorphic influence of Bollywood, which developed after 1991. Paper Information

