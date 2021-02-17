Policeman and film actor Guy Cooper announces his candidacy for mayor of Haverhill | Haverhill

HAVERHILL After appearing in over half a dozen Hollywood films, most recently Liam Neeson’s “Honest Thief”, Guy Cooper has grown accustomed to being in the limelight.
Now the part-time actor and full-time police patroller from Haverhill is preparing to step into the limelight of a different genre.
He said he was planning to run for mayor, which he has been thinking about for years.
“I think I can bring a new vision to the city,” Cooper said, adding that he would rather delay announcing his official mayoral platform until his campaign meets in a few weeks.
Cooper said he plans to file nomination papers with the city clerk once they are available.
If Mayor James Fiorentini runs again, it will be for a tenth two-year term. If Fiorentini takes on Cooper, it will be the second time he has faced a Haverhill cop.
In 2019, Fiorentini won a record-breaking ninth term as mayor of Haverhill when he defeated challenger Dan Trocki, a Haverhill cop who was a political newcomer. Fiorentini won this race 6,503 with 4,785 votes.
Cooper said he filed documents with the state’s Campaign and Political Finance Office on February 10, noting that he was forming the Cooper for Mayor committee which includes his mother, Sharon Cooper, as treasurer. , and his friend Randi Young as president.
Cooper, 52, was born in Lynn, but his family moved to Haverhill in 1981. He graduated fromSt. Joseph School in 1984 and Haverhill High School in 1988.
“I joined the Marines two weeks after I graduated,” he said.
About a year later, he fractured his back during a training exercise and received an honorable discharge, he said.
He regained his strength through exercise and therapy and got a job with the Essex County Sheriff in 1990 as a Corrections Officer at the Former Lawrence Jail, before becoming Deputy Sheriff at Middleton Prison.
Cooper joined the Haverhill Police Department in 1997.
“I wanted to use my military training because the police are a paramilitary organization,” he said. “For me, it was a way to advance my career.”
He became an actor when he accompanied a friend to an open casting around 2013 and earned a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement along the way.
Other films besides “Honest Thief” in which he appeared include “The Equalizer”, “Spotlight”, “Listeners”, “Hubie Halloween”, “Spenser Confidential”, “Jungleland” and “Father of the Year” .
Cooper has a daughter, Cassandra, 20, who lives with him in his home in the city’s Riverside neighborhood.
In order to acquire managerial skills, Cooper served as vice president of the Haverhill Police Relief Association for 19 years, where he was involved in fundraising and organizing fundraising events.
“I am currently the treasurer of the Union of Police Patrollers, a job that requires financial management skills,” he said.
While attending St. Joseph School, Cooper played youth football at Haverhill and Haverhill High, he played football in his freshman year.
He returned to the sport in 2008 in order to strengthen his mental and physical strength. He played semi-professional football in the New England Football League with the New England Hawks for two years. After that team disbanded, he played for the Merrimack Valley Maulers for three years.
“I also coached the Haverhill Youth Football Redskins for five years as a volunteer,” he said.
Cooper said the search for the mayor’s post has been on his mind for some time.
“I’ve been considering running for mayor for a while,” he said, “but I held on… I wanted to learn more skills and have more career experiences.”
