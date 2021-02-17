NCIS Hawaii Spin-Off, Near CBS Series





Chris Silber, the showrunner of “NCIS: New Orleans”, would serve in the same capacity on what would be the fourth show in the franchise.

CBS is preparing a further expansion of one of its huge global franchises. Broadcast Network Approaches Direct Serial Order For Hawaiian Incarnation Of Its Juggernaut NCIS franchise, sources say The Hollywood Reporter. CBS declined to comment as the deals are still being consolidated. Chris Silber, the showrunner on NCIS: New Orleans who cut his teeth on the flagship series with Mark Harmon, would serve in the same way on NCIS: Hawaii. Jan Nash (NCIS: New Orleans) and Matt Bosack (CBS ‘ The SEAL team) are also attached to the executive production of the CBS Studios drama. Sources note that the potential series would likely be shot in Hawaii, where production faces an easier route during the pandemic. NCIS: Hawaii is currently meeting with potential pilot directors and has started staffing a newsroom. Hawaii would be the fourth series of the NCIS franchise. The flagship is awaiting a word on Season 19 and, according to the sources, could come to an end as lead man Harmon’s deal is on the rise this season. Sources say that when Harmon heard that CBS would end the flagship series if it left, the star and executive producer struck up conversations with the CBS Studios network and producers to return for a handful of episodes if the proceeding. was due to return for a 19th season. Harmon, who created his character as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on I before being spun to direct NCIS, helped grow the franchise in spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. The last two series awaiting news on their 13th and eighth seasons, respectively, on CBS. Harmon exec product NCIS: New Orleans. He is not involved in NCIS: THE The flagship NCIS is the oldest and most expensive show on CBS. It also ranks among the most watched series on television, with over 15 million total viewers. NCIS is also the world’s first global television series, having been syndicated both nationally and internationally, where it is licensed in over 200 countries and territories. NCIS: Hawaii comes as CBS is also preparing a comeback of CSI: Crime scene investigation. A new limited series from creator Anthony Zuiker and Jerry Bruckheimer is approaching a series order from CBS with original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox set to reprise their roles. As for timing, a return toCSI and another NCIS serieswould immediately spark interest in the franchise’s library, which would be a godsend for CBS All Access. The platform was renamed in early March as Paramount + in an effort to expand its reach and leverage the brands of ViacomCBS. (Paramount + heavily promoted the brands available on the service with several ads during Sunday’s Super Bowl on CBS.)NCIS and CSIare some of the company’s most valued IPs. In success, the newCSI and NCIS The incarnation would eventually air on Paramount + if ViacomCBS sought to keep the new gem in its franchise. New spinoffs from existing franchises offer the possibility of creating new streaming offerings. The lucrative pacts could also bring exclusivity for the franchise, which would be a boon for streamers like Paramount + at a time when rights for older series are tied to multi-year-old deals with competitors. The flagship NCIS, for example, is on Netflix and CBS All Access.







