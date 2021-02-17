4 black actors in predominantly white sitcoms reflect on their experience and impact





But before “Search Party”, she starred in “NCIS: New Orleans”, where she recalled facing challenges because of her hair. Related “I have to give the hair department of ‘Search Party’ a lot of kudos because their attitude towards my hair was not one of fear,” Grant said TODAY. “It was that spirit of collaboration, bringing their experience, but also listening to me.” It set a comfortable tone for the experience, she recalls, before delving into all the ways Cassidy stands out as a black woman of the millennial. Shalita Grant in January 2019. Aaron Davidson / Getty Images “The thrill of failure and the way Cassidy is recovering from things was really exciting,” Grant said. “You don’t see (millennials) trying as hard as Cassidy. … I don’t know anyone in my generation that … doesn’t feel like they have to prove themselves, like, all the time.” Grant also reflects on what sets Cassidy apart in the context of the “dismantling” of white supremacy, she said. “Cassidy doesn’t take white systems and none of that … to mean, ‘Oh, well, that means I’m less than.’ She has a more Zora Neale Hurston approach … which is: ‘It’s a shame you’re denying yourself the pleasure of my company.’ “ “I see Cassidy as an inspiration because there is a lot of talk about black stories, but the thing that seems so old fashioned about a lot of them … is that they’re always concerned about the whiteness.” , she added. Grant stars in the upcoming season of Netflix’s “You”, which will be released later this year. David alan grier Many of David Alan Grier’s most memorable roles come from his tenure on the comedy show “In Living Color”, which aired on Fox from 1990 to 1994. Although the show did not have a ” overtly political position, “she approaches social issues that had not been widely discussed through a comedic lens, Grier, whose” In Living Color “characters ranged from inmates to teachers to movie critics, told TODAY. David Alan Grier on the set of TODAY in 2019. Tyler Essary / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank “(The show was) mostly people of color, a multiracial cast. We talked about… topics that had long been on the table for black comedians, but we just were never allowed to really explore in. the depth and measure that we were capable of in “In Living Color”. “ There is “no comparison,” he said, to his experiences working on large network sitcoms, often with predominantly white castings. “Usually the standard network show… was mostly male, white, 40-year-old writers trying to interpret your culture, ethnicity, politics, sense of humor,” he explained. “I would say … decades of my career (I) spent talking, negotiating, trying to explain why it wasn’t funny or it wasn’t right or it wasn’t right …” or explained, ‘OK, you might not think this is offensive, but it shocks me. Can we look at this?

