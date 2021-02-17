Entertainment
How do Alex Morgan and Taylor Swift know each other? Behind the friendship of American superstars
USWNT icon Alex Morgan called Taylor Swift ‘inspiration’, their closeness dating back to winning the 2015 Women’s World Cup
With Taylor Swift being one of the world’s best-selling female musicians and Alex Morgan holding her reputation as one of the most recognizable faces in women’s football, it’s no secret that the two are friends.
The duos are known to have mutual admiration and respect for each other, but, given that they come from two completely different worlds, how did their camaraderie begin?
Goal take a look.
How are Taylor Swift and Alex Morgan’s friends?
Swift is one of the most successful pop musicians in history, so it’s no surprise that the star of the U.S. Women’s National Team is a die-hard fan.
With an extensive back catalog which gives birth to the best selling records ‘1989’, ‘Fearless’, ‘Red’, ‘Lover’ and ‘folklore’,Swift’s music dominated the global landscape for over a decade.
While the celebrity couple may have been aware of each other’s popularity and fame for a long time, the two first appeared with each other in 2015 when Swift invited the ensemble to the USWNT on stage during their 1989 world tour of New Jersey following their Women’s World. Cup victory.
Morgan and her teammates, who brought the trophy, flanked the stage as Swift introduced them to the audience – the pop singer herself triumphantly holding the trophy as a celebration at the end.
The team’s guest appearance was one of many celebrities during this tour, with Swift inviting a group of her famous friends on stage to surprise the crowd – such as Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Lisa Kudrow, Avril Lavigne, John Legend, Jason Derulo, and even the likes of St Vincent and Beck.
Never goes out of style.
Happy friday! pic.twitter.com/ACsX18S6sY
American Football WNT (@USWNT) July 24, 2020
In 2019, Swift also accepted the Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards that year from presenter Morgan.
The duo’s friendship returned when Morgan addressed the press at an aUSWNT media session in Orlando, Fla. In February 2021 and gushed out of his admiration for the pop star.
Much to the delight of several reporters during the session and to the chagrin of many more, Morgan enthusiastically referred to the singer’s upcoming album, a recorded version of her 2008 hit ‘Fearless’.
“This is the best news she has re-recorded ‘Fearless’,” Morgan said. “Like half of you don’t even know what we’re talking about right now, but [I’m a] big fan of Taylor Swift and love what she does.
“She’s a huge inspiration to me so I’m very happy with this news.”
Morgan revealed that she listened to Swift’s music “every time” she drove with her husband, Servando Carrasco, in his car – with Carrasco not quite accepting Swift’s discography.
“And he’s like, ‘Haven’t you listened to her enough ?!'” Morgan continued. “I’m like” No! There is nothing like it! ” So this is it. “
“We can keep talking about Taylor all this time,” she added. “I totally agree with that.” She then released her favorite songs from Swift’s most recent full-length effort, “ evermore ”–including “no body, no crime”, “marjorie” and “willow”.
“I just feel like I’m playing the whole album on repeat,” she continued. “The album is amazing and now I’m really excited to go back and watch ‘Fearless’ because she said she had six new songs… she added on ‘Fearless’.
“Right after that I’m about to go see these songs. So, yeah, I have to go guys.”
After the session ended, some reporters – as well as Morgan – came under fire for apparently talking about something outside of football.
Morgan took to Twitter to say she was thrilled to be asked questions she wouldn’t normally have answered, reminding everyone that athletes have interests other than the sport they play .
Get asked about @ taylorswift13 and his new albums Evermore and Fearless during media availability were the highlight of my day. Talking about football is always cool, but talking about one of the most influential and powerful women in the world is my cup of tea
Alex Morgan (@ alexmorgan13) February 11, 2021
“Talking about football is always cool, but talking about one of the most influential and powerful women in the world is my cup of tea,” she said.
