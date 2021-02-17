Gillian Anderson picks up Peter Morgan after finishing fling

It’s easy to imagine Gillian Anderson’s puzzled expression that her love life has placed her at the center of British tabloid reporting.

This is the situation the famous cool and composed star finds himself in with her on-off-back-on boyfriend, Peter Morgan, the writer and producer of Netflix’s “The Crown”.

Daily mail reported that Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher in the recent fourth season of “The Crown,” picked up Morgan after her “intense” romance with Jemima Khan, a British socialite and film producer, fell apart after just a month.

Gillian Anderson and The Crown creator Peter Morgan are back together https://t.co/nXq5BCsDSd – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 16, 2021

Anderson, 52, and Morgan, 57, dated for four years, and she spoke during interviews in November about the incredible acting opportunity he gave her by designating her as the British Prime Minister of “Iron Lady” in his final season of “The Crown”.

Anderson too told Harper’s Bazaar that there were challenges in working together, saying, “For our own sanity, and indeed for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries. … “I will not comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!” “

A month later, it became known that Anderson and Morgan had ended their relationship, publicly claiming the split was “amicable” because the relationship had “run its course” and because the two had schedules. demanding work, People and The independent reported.

Weeks later, Morgan had already started dating Khan and moved in with her, the Daily Mail reported. Their ‘intense’ romance blossomed at the start of the New Year, with friends telling the Daily Mail they were in ‘a legitimate bubble’ in mid-January during the UK’s third COVID-19 lockdown .

Anderson was reportedly “puzzled” at the news of Morgan’s sudden new romance with Khan, who was once married to Imran Kahn, a Pakistani cricketer who later became the prime minister of that country.

Friends told the Daily Mail that the Emmy-winning star “certainly raised an eyebrow or two” that Morgan moved on so quickly with Khan. Anderson is known for playing puzzlement well, as evidenced by her portrayal of skeptical FBI agent Dana Scully in “The X-Files.”

But just as suddenly as Morgan reportedly moved in with Khan, he called things off with her and returned to Anderson, leaving Khan “shocked and confused,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Peter pursued her, rather than the other way around,” one of Khan’s friends told the Daily Mail. “He convinced her that they would be great together, but he’s now returned to see Gillian.

“It happened last week,” the friend said. “She’s pretty smitten for six about it.”

Morgan is said to have joined Anderson in Prague, Czech Republic, where she is expected to spend the next two months working on her latest film, “White Bird: A Wonder Story”, in which she plays a French matriarch who shelters a Jewish refugee.

Gillian Anderson is seen on the set of the new film for the first time since meeting Peter Morgan https://t.co/rkuNnJiQRC – Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 16, 2021

Anderson separated from her first husband, Canadian television art creator Clyde Klotz, in 1997. They share a daughter, Piper, 26. Before Anderson got involved with Morgan, she dated businessman Mark Griffiths from 2006 to 2015. They have two children, sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12.

Morgan, meanwhile, has five children from his marriage to Princess Anna Carolina von Schwarzenberg, daughter of Czech nobleman Prince Karl von Schwarzenberg.

As Anderson and Morgan reunite in Prague, the tabloid discussion continues with some accusing Khan of breaking the ‘girl’s code’ by joining Morgan so quickly, even though she and Anderson were apparently not good friends. . Other discussions revolve around Morgan and how the writer has behaved “roughly”, especially since he has built his career on documenting the romantic scandals of other famous and glamorous people.

As a friend told the Daily Mail: “So far the narrative has focused on women, but remember it was Morgan who caused all of this emotional damage.”