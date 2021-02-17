Connect with us

Entertainment

New this week: music by “Nomadland”, “Kenan” and Andra Day | Entertainment

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press entertainment reporters on what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

There are many reasons to take the time Nomadland when it hits Hulu on Friday, the best part is, it’s an award-winning favorite, and you don’t want to be left out of the conversation around Oscar time. It is also one of the most beautiful and spiritually invigorating films in recent memory, an American odyssey of life on the fringes. Frances McDormand gives an all-time performance as Fern, who hits the road after the death of her spouse and the Great Recession leaves her with nothing. David Strathairn is also formidable as a fellow nomad and writer-director Chloe Zhao is a unique talent that you’ll want to know about sooner rather than later.

Anyone who’s seen Gone Girl knows Rosamund Pike plays a top notch sociopath, which makes J Blakesons I care a lot, on Netflix Friday, immediately intriguing. In the film, Pike plays Marla Grayson, a shark with a stern blond square whose evil is to impersonate a curator and guardian for the elderly clients she quickly steals. His scam gets even more complicated when one of his clients turns out to be linked to a gangster played by Peter Dinklage. It’s a dark, vicious movie that’s also, in a way, addicting to watch.

Or if you need something more family-friendly, Sonic the hedgehog, featuring the voices of Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, comes to Amazon prime and Hulu Thursday. APs Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that it’s a feel-good buddy movie for adults and their own little aliens that also respects the brand’s rich history and yet is welcoming to newcomers.

AP Writer Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)

MUSIC

Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians, who released her debut in 1988, will return with her fifth album on Friday. The 11th track Hunter And The Dog Star was written by Brickell and his bandmates including Brandon Aly, Josh Bush, Brad Houser and Kenny Withrow. This is the band’s first album since Rocket, released in 2018 when the band returned after a 12-year hiatus. The new album includes the songs My Power, Tripwire and Horses Mouth.

Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day, best known for the R & B hit Rise Up, won two Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the Hulu Movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which begins on February 26. But the Friday the soundtrack of the films featuring songs recorded by Day will be released. The album features 13 tracks including Tigress & Tweed, an original Day written with veteran singer-producer Raphael Saadiq. It is nominated for Best Original Song at the Globes.

John Fogerty’s sons Tyler and Shane make up the duo Hearty Har and they will release their first album on Friday. Radio Astro features 11 tracks from the psych rockers, who have worked together as Hearty Har since 2012. The Hearty Hars album comes three months after John Fogerty, his daughter Kelsy as well as Shane and Tyler released Fogertys Factory, an album on Fogerty family recorded during quarantine after the March pandemic.

AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

How the pandemic is affecting high school students emotionally and academically is explored in NBC News’ ‘Kids Under Pressure’, airing this week on shows and platforms such as’ Today ‘,’ NBC Nightly News’, MSNBC and NBCNews.com. In partnership with the nonprofit Challenge Success, NBC News surveyed more than 10,000 students at various US high schools. Among the results detailed in reports from NBC correspondents: an increase in diagnosis and prescriptions for Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder as students try to concentrate in online courses, and an increase in stress and sleep problems.

Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson, who starred two decades ago in Kenan and Kel, is headlining his own sitcom. NBC Kenan, starting at 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, Thompson as a widower who raises two young girls (played by real sisters Dani and Dannah Lane) while working as a TV host in Atlanta. Ready to help or step in, as Kenan sees it, Don Johnson (Miami Vice, Nash Bridges) is his stepfather and Thompsons SNL mate Chris Redd is his brother. Thompson will be shuttling between the east and west coasts to do both SNL and the sitcom.

The names could headlining in concert, but John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, BeBe Winans and Yolanda Adams are among those interviewed in The Black Church: this is our story, this is our song, a two-part, four-hour series that airs Tuesday and Wednesday on PBS (check local listings for time). It details the history of African American churches, from slavery to emancipation, from Jim Crow, and the civil rights movement to today. Bishop Michael Curry, Pastor Shirley Caesar and Oprah Winfrey are also part of the documentary series from executive producer Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Finding Your Roots).

AP television writer Lynn Elber

Check out hotspot entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: