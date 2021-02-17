New this week: music by “Nomadland”, “Kenan” and Andra Day | Entertainment

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press entertainment reporters on what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

There are many reasons to take the time Nomadland when it hits Hulu on Friday, the best part is, it’s an award-winning favorite, and you don’t want to be left out of the conversation around Oscar time. It is also one of the most beautiful and spiritually invigorating films in recent memory, an American odyssey of life on the fringes. Frances McDormand gives an all-time performance as Fern, who hits the road after the death of her spouse and the Great Recession leaves her with nothing. David Strathairn is also formidable as a fellow nomad and writer-director Chloe Zhao is a unique talent that you’ll want to know about sooner rather than later.

Anyone who’s seen Gone Girl knows Rosamund Pike plays a top notch sociopath, which makes J Blakesons I care a lot, on Netflix Friday, immediately intriguing. In the film, Pike plays Marla Grayson, a shark with a stern blond square whose evil is to impersonate a curator and guardian for the elderly clients she quickly steals. His scam gets even more complicated when one of his clients turns out to be linked to a gangster played by Peter Dinklage. It’s a dark, vicious movie that’s also, in a way, addicting to watch.

Or if you need something more family-friendly, Sonic the hedgehog, featuring the voices of Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, comes to Amazon prime and Hulu Thursday. APs Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that it’s a feel-good buddy movie for adults and their own little aliens that also respects the brand’s rich history and yet is welcoming to newcomers.

AP Writer Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)

MUSIC

Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians, who released her debut in 1988, will return with her fifth album on Friday. The 11th track Hunter And The Dog Star was written by Brickell and his bandmates including Brandon Aly, Josh Bush, Brad Houser and Kenny Withrow. This is the band’s first album since Rocket, released in 2018 when the band returned after a 12-year hiatus. The new album includes the songs My Power, Tripwire and Horses Mouth.

Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day, best known for the R & B hit Rise Up, won two Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the Hulu Movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which begins on February 26. But the Friday the soundtrack of the films featuring songs recorded by Day will be released. The album features 13 tracks including Tigress & Tweed, an original Day written with veteran singer-producer Raphael Saadiq. It is nominated for Best Original Song at the Globes.

John Fogerty’s sons Tyler and Shane make up the duo Hearty Har and they will release their first album on Friday. Radio Astro features 11 tracks from the psych rockers, who have worked together as Hearty Har since 2012. The Hearty Hars album comes three months after John Fogerty, his daughter Kelsy as well as Shane and Tyler released Fogertys Factory, an album on Fogerty family recorded during quarantine after the March pandemic.

AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

– How the pandemic is affecting high school students emotionally and academically is explored in NBC News’ ‘Kids Under Pressure’, airing this week on shows and platforms such as’ Today ‘,’ NBC Nightly News’, MSNBC and NBCNews.com. In partnership with the nonprofit Challenge Success, NBC News surveyed more than 10,000 students at various US high schools. Among the results detailed in reports from NBC correspondents: an increase in diagnosis and prescriptions for Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder as students try to concentrate in online courses, and an increase in stress and sleep problems.

Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson, who starred two decades ago in Kenan and Kel, is headlining his own sitcom. NBC Kenan, starting at 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, Thompson as a widower who raises two young girls (played by real sisters Dani and Dannah Lane) while working as a TV host in Atlanta. Ready to help or step in, as Kenan sees it, Don Johnson (Miami Vice, Nash Bridges) is his stepfather and Thompsons SNL mate Chris Redd is his brother. Thompson will be shuttling between the east and west coasts to do both SNL and the sitcom.

The names could headlining in concert, but John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, BeBe Winans and Yolanda Adams are among those interviewed in The Black Church: this is our story, this is our song, a two-part, four-hour series that airs Tuesday and Wednesday on PBS (check local listings for time). It details the history of African American churches, from slavery to emancipation, from Jim Crow, and the civil rights movement to today. Bishop Michael Curry, Pastor Shirley Caesar and Oprah Winfrey are also part of the documentary series from executive producer Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Finding Your Roots).

AP television writer Lynn Elber

