Oscars update: Delroy Lindo defeated by Steven Yeun in Best Actor





After two months of the same top five scheduled for the Oscar for best actor, we finally have upheaval. Monday, the star of “Minari” Steven yeun rose to fifth place in our Experts’ race ratings, eliminating “Da 5 Bloods” ” Delroy Lindo. The first four are the usual suspects: Chadwick boseman (“Black background of Ma Rainey”), Anthony hopkins (“The father”), Ahmed Rice (“Sound of Metal”) and Gary Oldman (“Lack”). Yeun and Lindo also traded places in the combined odds last week. Neither switcheroo is so surprising given the way the precursor nominations have been rocked. Yeun and Lindo were both snubbed by the Golden Globes and were both nominated for the Critics Choice Awards (in a field of eight). Their paths diverged at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Lindo was MIA again, but Yeun made the cut. Not only that, but “Minari” over-performed with three nominations in total, the others in ensemble and supporting actress for Youn Yuh-jung. Lindo is a SAG nominee as part of the cast of “Da 5 Bloods,” but the film’s only individual acting offering was for Boseman’s support round. SEE 4 reasons why the cast of ‘Minari’ will win the ensemble award at the SAG Awards For Lindo, who has won critics’ awards, including two greats from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Society of Film Critics, it’s an unfortunate turn of events. Since “Da 5 Bloods” released on Netflix in June, it has been featured as a Best Actor contender and was in second place at the start of the season, behind Hopkins, before gradually dropping back down to fifth place as Boseman , Ahmed and Oldman were making progress. Yeun had the opposite trajectory, soaring in the back half of the top 10 at first before settling in a distant sixth place. It naturally leapt after the SAG nominations for “Minari” – a huge hat trick for indie as the reigning ensemble and Oscar winner “Parasite” failed to secure individual nominations for its. actors at the SAG or the Oscars last year. And of course, unlike Globes and Critics Choice, SAGs are industry awards with membership overlap with the academy. Yeun also has another advantage over Lindo: “Minari” just opened in theaters on Friday, so that will be more important in mind as we move towards the end of business. If Yeun is successful, he will be the first nominee for Best Actor in East Asia. Top 5 experts:

1. Chadwick Boseman, “The Black Background of Ma Rainey”

2. Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

3. Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

4. Gary Oldman, “Mank”

5. Steven Yeun, "Minari"



