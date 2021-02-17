WandaVision: is Reed Richards coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?





A new Marvel theory suggests that Reed Richards, the leader of the superhero group Fantastic Four, could appear in future episodes of WandaVision. What is happening? SWORD Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) hinted in the last episodes of WandaVision that her aerospace engineer friend was about to help her figure out what was going on. Rambeau told FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Dr Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) that this engineer would be interested in the challenge of getting into the Hex another name for alternate reality where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)) are hanging out right now.

Rambeau said in the last episode that his friend was about to arrive to help him enter the Hex for the second time. So what does this have to do with Reed Richards? Well, Richards who becomes Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four is a genius intellect and his mastery of science and other fields, including aviation, robotics and quantum physics, according to ComicBook.com. Richards was not seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because the Fantastic Four characters like the X-Men were from 21st Century Fox. Disney bought the characters in 2019. MCU boss Kevin Feige later announced that a Fantastic Four project would be on the way. So who is going to play it? Interestingly, current theory suggests that John Krasinski could play the hero. It’s been a rumor that has been going on for some time, as I explained for the Deseret News. By ComicBook.com, the next episode of the season seems to set up a mock documentary style episode similar to The Office. Thus, fans believe that Monicas Contact is the Brains Leader of the Fantastic Four, played by fan favorite choice John Krasinski. Krasinski even said Total movie (via Radar games) that he would be interested in playing the role of Mr. Fantastic in a rebooted Fantastic Four series. Krasinski said: I would love to be in the Marvel Universe. I love these movies because they are fun, but I also think they are really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in these movies. I have no idea what (Marvel) is thinking. But if they consider me for Mr. Fantastic, keep considering me because I would love it.







