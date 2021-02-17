Madhubalas 88th Birthday: Remembering the Iconic Dialogues of Eternal Beauty | Bollywood

NEW DELHI Proclaimed as Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood, the late actor Madhubala would have turned 88 on February 14 if she was alive today.

The legendary actor, who has graced Indian cinema with his artistry and beauty, is sorely missed by millions of his fans. The classic actress of the bygone era was featured in some of the best timeless classics such as Amar, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mughal-e-Azam and Barsaat Ki Raat.

Madhubala was a gifted actress and was known for her beauty, personality, and sensitive portrayals of women in movies.

Born in Delhi that day in 1933, Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi grew up in a town near the Bombay Talkies film studio. She appeared in her first film at the age of 9, introduced as Baby Mumtaz.

Her first major role, at the age of 16, was that of the 1949 film’s principal lady Mahal, opposite Ashok Kumar. She died at the age of 36, leaving behind her meteoric career.

Here’s a look back at the iconic dialogues of legendary actors who have still remained intact in people’s memories:

1. Kaaton ko murjhane ka khauf nahin hota: The thorns are not afraid to wither. This dialogue is taken from the successful 1960 hit Mughal-E-Azam, directed by K. Asif and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji. A special team of Urdu writers was engaged to develop the script and dialogue: Aman (Zeenat Amans’ father, also known as Amanullah Khan), Wajahat Mirza, Kamaal Amrohi, and Ehsan Rizvi. The film also won the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue in 1961.

2. Phool toh murjha jaate hain … lekin kaante daaman thaam lete hain: The flowers wither … but the thorns remain on the dialogue is also from Mughal-E-Azam. The Indian epic historical drama film revolves around Salim, a son of emperors, who falls in love with a beautiful courtesan. Even though he is determined to be with her, her father decides to separate them.

3. Zindagi aur waqt ka dariya aaisa hai … aadmi ek baar usse laang jaye toh phir kabhi vapas nahi aa sakta: the dialogue the sea of ​​life and time is such that … once a person crosses it She May Never Come Back is from the 1952 Bollywood drama Sangdil, in which she starred opposite Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar.

4. Meri aankhon se simple khwab na cheeniye Shehzaade … main marr jaongi: The dialogue Your Highness please don’t take my dreams out of my eyes … I’m going to die is also from his iconic Mughal-E- movie Azam. This film was awarded in all major categories.

Raised in the Bombay slums, she supported her family as a child star and quickly became a prominent woman known for her onscreen elegance and considerable acting skills.

In 1947, she landed the main role in Neel Kamal at the age of 14, taking the name Madhubala. As the main breadwinner in the family, she worked tirelessly to support her parents and four sisters.

She fell in love with actor Dilip Kumar, her co-star in the cult classic Mughal-E-Azam (1960). His character of Anarkali and the Chemistry with Kumar, who tried out the role of Salim, is always remembered and etched in millions of hearts across the country.

Google Doodle also honored Madhubala on her birthday.

While her breathtaking appearance deserved to be compared to Venus, Madhubala was a gifted actress with an understated style well suited to comedies, dramas and romantic roles, Google said in her blog.

Madhubala appeared in nine films in 1949, including a stunning performance in box office hit, Mahal. Appearing in more than 70 films over the course of a tragically brief career, Madhubala was dubbed The Biggest Star in the World in 1952 by Theater Arts magazine.

Madhubalas’ burgeoning career and life was cut short when she breathed her last on February 23, 1969, due to prolonged illness. In 2008, the legendary actress appeared on a commemorative postage stamp in India, where many remember her as one of the greatest to ever decorate the big screen.