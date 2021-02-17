As Bollywood prepares to return to Kashmir, look back at its love affair with the valley

India’s film industry is rekindling its romance with Kashmir – a once favorite destination for filmmakers and audiences alike. Soon the valley will have cameras installed on its blooming tulips, tranquil lakes, evergreens and Dal Lake.

On Sunday Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha met Bollywood filmmakers including Ekta Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari among others in Mumbai. He invited them to shoot in the valley and also discussed how filming can be done for businesses in the Union territory.

Bollywood’s love affair with picturesque Kashmir dates back to the 60s and 70s. Back then, dozens of movies were set against the backdrop of the beautiful places in the valley. Some of the most romantic and enduring songs have been performed in the snow-capped hills and green places of Jammu and Kashmir. In 1961, Shammi Kapoor romanticized Saira Banu in the snow capped mountains of Srinagar singing “Chahe koi mujhe junglee kahe”. He immortalized the “shikara” on Dal Lake in the song “Tareef karun kya uski” while courting a beautiful Sharmila Tagore in Kashmir Ki Kali (1964).

Films like Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Aarzoo (1965), Janwar (1965), Roti (1974) and Mere Sanam (1965) have etched a beautiful picture of the valley and, for those growing up in urban India, visit Kashmir, “paradise on earth”, has become a dream. The filmmakers captured nature in all its glory and it ultimately gave the tourism industry a boost. People who could not visit the picturesque meadows of Sonamarg, the Mughal gardens, Gulmarg or Pahalgam, enjoyed their serenity through the lens of the filmmakers.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, moviegoers witnessed Yash Chopra’s love affair with the alluring beauty of Kashmir in superhits like Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Noorie (1979) and Silsila ( nineteen eighty one). However, in the 1990s the region experienced some of the most violent times. And Kashmir has found a new narrative in the cinema. The stories were consumed by the tension in the valley. Roja (1992) and Dil Se (1998) by Mani Ratnam took place in the context of political turmoil in Kashmir. Mission Kashmir (2000) and Yahaan (2005) also presented the unrest in the region. However, growing tensions in this country forced the filmmakers to shoot elsewhere even as they ostensibly showed Kashmir, a prime example being Roja. Mani Ratnam had planned to shoot the film in Kashmir but ended up transferring it to Coonoor, Ooty and Manali.

Eventually, film producers and directors were reluctant to move their base to the valley as a sense of fear and uncertainty pervaded the once-favorite Bollywood backdrop. They preferred to shoot in various other regions of the country and also on foreign coasts. The exquisite locations of Ooty have served as the backdrop for many other Bollywood films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun !, Maine Pyar Kiya, Deewana and Dil Se. In addition, the tourist spots of London, Paris, New York and Switzerland have replaced Sonamarg, Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

But, now that the directors and producers are planning to return to the bay, we revisit a few recent films that were filmed in Kashmir.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra who seemed to have a special connection with Kashmir made his latest film there. It was also actor Shah Rukh Khan’s first visit to the valley, after which he hoped “more filmmakers will come to Kashmir”. The love story brought the romantic essence back to the valley. There was Anushka Sharma dancing to a shikara on Dal Lake in the song “Jiya Re”. Several other parts of the film were shot in the serene locations of Kashmir, including the lush locations of Aru, a hill station north of Pahalgam.

Highway (2014)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is known for making his films aesthetically beautiful. He did something similar with Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda’s road movie Highway. Few of the scenes of the film were shot in Gujjar Basti, Aru in the Pahalgam in Kashmir. Ali was also among the first directors to revive Bollywood’s lost relationship with Kashmir with his 2011 film Rockstar.

Haider (2014)

Shahid Kapoor in Haider’s song “Bismil” which was shot at the Martand Sun Temple.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj attempted to show Kashmir from the “inside” in his screen adaptation of the Shakespearean play Hamlet. “It was political unrest and the 25-year tragedy in Kashmir” that forced Bhardwaj to place his film in the valley. The star of Shahid Kapoor, Tabu and Shraddha Kapoor was filmed in Pahalgam, Kehribal area in Anantnag, Mattan, Aishan Sahab Zaina Kadal Bridge in old Srinagar, Nishat Bagh, Qazigund, Martand Sun Temple, Naseem Bagh (in the garden of the University of Kashmir), Hazratbal and Sonamarg.

Perhaps, with films such as Hamid and Lost Fathers of Kashmir, he has also responded to the demand that Kashmir, when portrayed through the Bollywood lens, show Kashmir as a place of beauty. immaculate without showing its truths. The film went beyond the stories set in Kashmir.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

KASHMIR bahut AMEER in natural beauty… Maashallah Maashallah pic.twitter.com/y6r6n78rTv Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 19, 2015

Kabir Khan’s director Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman Khan in the lead role was shot in picturesque locations in the valley, including the famous resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg. The song “Bhar Do Jholi Meri” was filmed at a famous shrine in the Ashmuqam region, in the Anantnag district of southern Kashmir. During the filming of the film, Salman wrote on Twitter: “KASHMIR bahut AMEER in natural beauty… Maashallah Maashallah”. The highest point of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was shot at Sonmarg near the Thajiwas Glacier.

Raazi (2018)

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and based on the book Calling Sehmat, Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi was shot dead in parts of Kashmir. For Meghna, it was like reliving memories of her childhood by visiting the sets of her father Gulazar’s films. Speaking of the destination, Meghna had shared, Returning to Kashmir, the connection is explainable. I don’t know if it’s because the place is so beautiful or because of the people here who are so beautiful.