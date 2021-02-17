Casting of Houston Texans players and staff with Hollywood actors

Houston Texans can be completely dysfunctional NFL franchise, but they would definitely make one hell of a movie. I started to wonder which Hollywood actors would play the roles of Texan players and how to capture the ballyhoo in a movie classic. Without delay

Who are the Texan players / employees in the movie and which Hollywood actors will play them?

With fascinating characters like the ambitious Jack Easterby, the courageous Deshaun Watson and Bill OBrien, mercurial but doomed, Texans: the movie would be a Shakespearean spectacle with elements of breaking Bad, Catch Me If You Can, Any Sunday, and The guru of love sprinkled.

With its mix of action, intrigue, slapstick comedy and biting social satire, the Texan Cinematic Universe may one day give the Marvel Cinematic Universe a run for its money.

The Texans script has been written for about a year. All we need is the perfect cast to bring the boffo box office in. And while the cast can be tricky, there aren’t any noble Tom Hanks or dashing Matt Damon types in this tale, we have a few suggestions that will make fans a lot more interested in watching. Texans than they would be watching the Texans anytime soon.

Jack Easterby: James McAvoy

He went bald in the X-Men movies. He went berserk To divide and A glass. McAvoy is perhaps the only actor in Hollywood qualified to probe the depths of the enigmatic Houston Texans executive vice-president and Svengali-style power broker.

But will McAvoy portray Easterby as a Charles Xavier-like hero who uses his mind-controlling powers for good, a chameleon-like Archvillain like The Beast, or just a mediocre team chaplain and Sunday School Comedian Failure who flatters and plots his way through the halls of NFL royalty?

Regardless of the character approach he chooses, the Scottish-born actor can be counted on to chew the landscape in a way that could earn an Oscar nomination in Hollywood.

Deshaun Watson: Justin Martin

Martin might not be a household name right now. Yet he will be after that breakout performance as a proud and determined young quarterback waging a lone war against his employer’s arrogance and incompetence!

Martin portrayed young Ernie Davis in The Express, so he’s no stranger to soccer movies. He also starred in High school musical 3. He can handle the choreography when Watson is forced to dance away from defenders behind the Texans’ terrible offensive line.

Watson is a hero of the working man for our time in Texans, not just as one of the players. While the movie might not end with Martin slipping away from an explosive Texans headquarters in slow motion, you might wish it did.

Cal McNair: Stephen Root

Have you ever heard of Stephen Root? How about Bill Dauterive or Buck Strickland from king of the hill? Or the red Swingline stapler from Office space? Yeah: this Stephen Root, a versatile actor and voice actor known for portraying pampered, impressionable and / or distraught Texans. How does that qualify him to play the owner of the Houston Texans? No comment!

Root will spend most of his screen time Texans sitting behind a desk with a bewildered, mesmerized look on his face as Easterby wasted it not so subtly. It’s a thankless role, but someone has to play it.

JJ Watt: Joel Kinnaman

You loved Kinnaman as Robocop in the 2016 reboot. No doubt you’ll love him as well as one of the players coming out of their Texan melancholy. What is that? You say you haven’t seen the 2016 Robocop to restart?

OK, well, you surely remember Kinnaman as Rick Flag from Suicide Squad. No, it wasn’t the guy who died 10 minutes after the movie started. Or the boomerang guy. He was like, Blah blah blah, this is Katana, his sword imprisons the souls of his enemies. This is an exhibition that will not pay off in any way later.

Do you remember Kinnaman now? No? Okay look, the Swedish-born actor is talented, he’s beefy, he’s got a square jaw, and he’s good at playing action heroes in Hollywood that bosses absolutely can’t be trusted.

When Kinnamans Watt finally calls for his release from the Texans, it will be like the scene where Robocop finally breaks his lineup and remembers his name is Murphy. Does this scene happen in the 2016 reboot? We do not care? No one liked him.

Nick Caserio: John Krasinski

Krasinski made a name for himself as an action hero in the Jack Ryan series and a multi-threat actor / director in the thriller The quiet place.

Frankly, Texans needs Jim Halpert to take on McNairs Michael Scott and Easterbys Dwight Schrute. Anytime Easterby says something ridiculous or goes into one of his motivational speeches / stand-up routines, Krasinski can Jim right into the camera to remind viewers that Texans is as much a squeaky comedy about the main actors as it is an epic tragedy.

Bill OBrien: Alan Tudyk

Tudyk is at his best playing characters who aren’t as powerful, important, or effective as they think they are. Most notably, the often boring Pilot Wash of Firefly falls under that umbrella. Tudyks’ ability to upset other characters with his satisfied smile will serve him well as OBrien, the minor villain from the first act who is ready to take the fall in the second.

Tudyk can portray the profane blustering on the field of OBrien’s practice and the punches behind the scenes for a laugh while revealing an undercurrent of pathos that will add emotional weight as OBrien realizes Easterby was playing. to the ladies while he was just playing Candyland. (No one involved in Texans can play chess, guys. Let’s face it.).

DeAndre Hopkins: Michael B. Jordan

Adonis Creed. Killmonger. Nuk Hopkins. All of them are powerful and compelling characters that you definitely don’t want to mess around with.

Jordan is a busy actor, and Texans (like the Texans) probably won’t have much of a budget, but Hopkins’ scenes can be shot in two or three days. Hopkins, Watt and Watson lead the Texans to a playoff loss in 2019, there’s a buddy scene in the locker room, then boom! Hopkins learns he’s traded.

There’s a screaming match with OBrien, then a brief scene with McNair (a dark Easterby just slips into the shadows at this point). Then maybe an end-of-movie sequence where Hopkins offers advice to Watson as they walk along a beach or something.

Stuntman? Perhaps. Integrated audience and instant credibility? Definitely. And with three shots of a shirtless Jordan in the trailer as one of the players, Texans will have a lot more sex appeal from the Hollywood actor than the team really has.

Eric Bieniemy: Nicholas Pinnock

Pinnock crushes him right now on TV as prisoner-turned-lawyer Aaron Wallace in For life. Pinnocks Wallace is doing all he can to rise above a corrupt and implicitly biased system, to tackle one obstacle after another. Of course, that sounds like Bieniemy to us!

Pinnock will only have one major scene in Texans. He will deliver three Shakespeare soliloquies and explain the whole story of the West Coast offense to Easterby and McNair, followed by a jump to Easterby whispering to a reporter (played by John McClain from The longest yard and Invincible, which should have the scope of credibly portraying a battered Texan journalist) whom Bieniemy did not interview well.

Costly Patriots flashback sequence

In an effort to activate the New England Patriots fan base, there will be flashback footage in Texans, documenting the rise to power of Easterbys as he provided spiritual leadership to Tom Brady (Arrows Steven Amell), Jimmy Garoppolo (Star wars Oscar Isaac), Rob Gronkowski (Rob Gronkowski), Cesario and Bill Belichick (a CGI character played by Andy Serkis).

These flashbacks will, of course, be seedlings for a whole universe of NFL feature films and premium streaming dramas, including Brady! Brady! Brady !, The path of the patriots, and Jimmy Gs Red Shoe Diaries.

Only Jordan Peele can make such a stimulating film about Texas players and staff

In his heart, Texans is a horror story and a dark satire on race and privilege in America. Only one person on Earth can deal with topics like this Jordan Peele.

He is a writer / producer / director of Get out and Lovecraft Country. Peele can juggle humor, tension, thrills, and social commentary like no one else. This will allow Texans rise above his subject in the same way Alfred Hitchcocks Psycho rose above tawny slasher stories.

You will laugh, you will cry, you will scream in fear, and you will come out of the theater (one day) with a new perspective. Then you’ll hear the real-world Texans just fired a ticket taker who looked at Easter the wrong way, and Watson is spending training camp in a yurt waiting for the team to swap it. You will yearn for a return to the realm of film fairy tales.

