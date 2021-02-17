Kevin Mayer explores Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings roll-up, Ben Silverman’s Propagate (Exclusive)





12:40 p.m. PST 02/16/2021



by



Kim masters

,

Natalie Jarvey



The ambitious venture, in which Mayer teams up with former Disney COO Tom Staggs, is expected to focus on a broad portfolio of companies that can span social media, music, entertainment and e-commerce .

Former Disney and TikTok executive Kevin Mayer is exploring a deal to bring together several independent media and entertainment companies, including Scooter Brauns Ithaca Holdings and Ben Silvermans Propagate Content, according to sources familiar with the discussions The Hollywood Reporter. Blackstone is funding the company and is expected to invest a minimum of $ 2 billion as part of an expansion of its media and entertainment holdings, a knowledgeable source said. The ambitious venture, in which Mayer teams up with former Disney COO Tom Staggs, would focus on a broad portfolio of businesses that could span social media, influencers, music, musicians, film. , television and e-commerce, adds the source. Mayer, who reportedly tried unsuccessfully to woo Brian Grazer and Ron Howards Imagine Entertainment, declined to comment. A spokesman for Imagine says the company is not involved. If a deal is struck, it would field two of the most important and controversial figures in the entertainment and music worlds. Silverman and a representative for Braun could not be reached for comment. Silverman, the headstrong former co-chairman of NBC Entertainment who brought Office to the American public, co-founded Propagate Content in 2015 alongside Howard T. Owens, longtime business partner and former president of National Geographic Channels. The producer, who took a substantial investment from Raine Group in 2018, is behind the Hulus Hillary Clinton documentary, Amazons Traditionsand oxygen Up and gone. The company also owns producer Electus, which Silverman founded over a decade ago with backing from IAC. Through this 2018 deal for Electus, Propagate acquired a majority stake in talent management company Artists First, which works with everyone from Kenya Barris to Will Arnett to Awkwafina. Braun, the talent manager who has helped shape the careers of artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, has over the past few years made Ithaca Holdings into a massive company. The group is the parent company of Schoolboy Records, a label that works with Carly Rae Jepsen, Psy and Tori Kelly. Thanks to SB Projects, he directed Bieber, Grande, Demi Lovato, the Black Eyed Peas, Idina Menzel and others. The company also operates Sheba Publishing, a joint venture with Universal Music Group Publishing. In 2019, Braun paid $ 300 million to acquire Big Machine Label Group, which works with a number of country and pop actors. At the time, investor Carlyle Group offered a new cash injection valuing Ithaca at over $ 800 million. The Big Machine deal sparked a public dispute with Taylor Swift, who launched the label in 2005 but has since joined Republic Records, over ownership of its six-album recording catalog. Swift has since announced that she will be re-recording all of her Big Machine albums. A re-recorded version of his 2008 album Intrepidwill be released on April 9.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos