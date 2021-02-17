South Korea warns of lax distancing as daily COVID-19 count hits highest in a month





SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Reuters) – South Korea’s Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday warned against relaxing the enforcement of social distancing rules after the number of new coronavirus cases rose. reached its highest level in almost 40 days. The government eased distance restrictions on Saturday to take effect from this week, after overcoming a third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks that peaked at around 1,200 daily cases at the end of December. But the numbers rebounded in just three days, topping 600 for the first time in 39 days on Tuesday, after the ban on nighttime entertainment facilities was lifted and the restaurant curfew extended from one hour to 10 p.m. Chung said there were signs of lax discipline, distinguishing between nightclubs open at 5 a.m. and people partying in a hotel after curfew. We have facilitated distancing to help small business owners maintain their livelihoods, not to keep the reins on the virus, he said in a televised meeting. The third wave isn’t over, and some experts are even warning of a potential fourth wave in March or April … it’s never the time to relax. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 621 cases as of midnight on Tuesday, up from 300 to 400 in the past few days as testing increased after the Lunar New Year holiday last week. Authorities are on high alert as more cluster infections could appear due to the holidays, in which millions of Koreans have traveled across the country to visit relatives or tourist sites. The total number of infections in South Korea has increased to 84,946 cases, with 1,538 deaths. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

