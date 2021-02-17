Actor Ranvir Shorey is making headlines for his statements on Twitter. While recently returning to work, the actor revealed on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is currently in quarantine.

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to update his followers. “I tested positive for # COVID19. The symptoms are mild. I am in quarantine,” Shorey wrote.

On the job front, Ranvir Shorey currently stars in the comedy-drama Metro Park. The second season began airing in January 2021.

