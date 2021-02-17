Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19





Actor Ranvir Shorey.

Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The Metro Park star took to Twitter to update fans on February 17. I tested positive for # Covid19. The symptoms are mild. I’m in quarantine, Shorey posted. Several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and Neetu Singh, have tested positive for COVID-19 during this pandemic and have seen mild symptoms before making a full recovery. Members of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, had to be hospitalized after testing positive in Mumbai. Shorey is the latest star to self-isolate. Until recently, Shorey was busy promoting the second season of Metro Park, a comedy about a dysfunctional Indian immigrant family in the United States, which airs on Eros Now. In an interview with Gulf News in January, Shorey described his latest comedy series as a hilarious family comedy. Metro Park is a series about Indian immigrants living in the United States. This is a Gujarati family who live in New Jersey, but the story is told through the eyes of my South Indian brother-in-law … The series with the trials, tribulations, conflicts and struggles of immigrant Indian immigrants living in the United States and their struggle to retain their cultural identity while assimilating the culture of where they are now, Shorey said. Shorey is an avid Twitter user and has a colorful social media personality. He happily retaliates against trolls and never lets slip a sneaky tweet addressed to him. Life is too short for [expletive] walk your way around things. People say I should be politically correct, but I can’t live like this. If I am a human being I have the right to express myself … I even have the right to make mistakes and correct myself … I cannot be a close-hearted person, it would be death slow for someone like me … Believe me, I’m not as vocal on Twitter as other people commenting on every political thing that happens, Shorey said.

