Bollywood and South Crossovers | RRR to Brahmastra: Bollywood and South film crossovers you will witness in 2021





Highlights Bollywood and Southern Film Industries Have One of the Largest Film Bases in India 2021 will see some once-in-a-lifetime crossovers as big names in Bollywood and the South join hands Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in a central role in Ayan Mukherjee's anticipated film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan When it comes to filmmaking, the Indian film industry boasts some of the most entertaining storylines. With an average production of 2,000 films in 20 languages ​​each year, the industry has often seen great upheavals in its revenue growth. And two of our biggest film industries, Bollywood and South, have huge fanbases who are always looking forward to new and exciting projects. But what motivates fans even more is to see the capable names of the two regional cinemas come together under one big banner. Not only does it dub fandom, but also presents well-known faces from various backgrounds to its mainstream audience. Talking about 2021, there are a few projects lined up this year, which will see these once in a lifetime crossovers with big names in Bollywood and the South come together. Discover them here: Brahmastra Previously slated for release in 2020, and now postponed to 2021, Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated projects for many reasons. As well as being the first film to feature lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia, on screen, the film will also see actor Telugu Nagarjuna Akkineni in a central role. Although this is not the actor's first Hindi film, who starred in the 1990 film Shiva. But with the huge film set featuring Amitabh Bachchan, it will be interesting to see what his role has to offer. RRR The next drama of the Telugu-language period is slated for release in multiple languages ​​and will feature Alia Bhatt as the female lead. The actress is set to make her Telugu debut with it, with Ajay Devgn also being a part of the project. KGF: Chapter 2 This one is once again an anticipated film, and fans have already requested that a national holiday be announced on its release date. What's more interesting is that the film will see Sanjay Dutt playing the role of an antagonist, against the Kannada Yash actor. The film also has Raveena Tandon, in a never-before-seen avatar. Majnu Mission "Karnataka crush" Rashmika Mandanna is ready to make a foray into Bollywood with Majnu Mission. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead and the film has already hit the floors. The first look of the film drew fans impatiently. Liger A production by Karan Johar, acclaimed actor Arjun Reddy Vijay Deverkonda will make his Bollywood debut with this film. With Ananya Panday as the leading female role, the film's debut poster aroused a lot of people, as various celebrities praised the intriguing poster as well. What film are you most passionate about?







