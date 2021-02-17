BJP meets actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played Netaji Bose; sparks speculation from WB polls





BJP chief Dr Anirban Ganguly met Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Tuesday, sparking speculation about the actor’s membership in the Saffron Party ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. Speaking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared footage from their meeting and said he was deleted to meet “the cultural icon and pride of Bengal.” “ Cultural icon and pride of Bengal ” Anirban Ganguly said he had a “very interesting and insightful conversation” with the actor and also presented him with a copy of his book “Amit Shah and the BJP Walk”. “We must regain West Bengal’s position as the cultural center and heart of India!” said the head of the BJP. According to sources, the two discussed current political developments in the state. Previously, the Bengali superstar made headlines following a controversy over a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The post sparked debate, with many claiming the portrait looked nothing like Netaji. Many, in fact, thought the portrayal was of Prosenjit Chatterjee who incidentally played the freedom fighter in a movie titled “ Gumnami ” in 2019. However, it was later clarified that artist Paresh Maity had taken a reference from an old photograph of Netaji, which in fact had a similarity to the portrait. I would like to congratulate Paresh Maity on the magnificent piece of art in remembrance of our national hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As an actor, I’m glad people thought the painting looks like my character in Gumnami, dir. by @srijitspeaketh and Somnath prostheses pic.twitter.com/HBkXvwFFSw – Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) 25 January 2021 READ | Rajinikanth visits new Ilayaraja recording studio in Chennai; photo surface READ | Ashwin highlights Virat Kohli’s role in century at Chepauk, assesses change at bat Mithun meets Mohan Bhagwat Meanwhile, actor Mithun Chakraborty met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday at the elder’s home in Mumbai. The meeting lasted over an hour. When asked if this was a political meeting, Mithun Chakraborty replied, “You see, I have a spiritual relationship with him and it is very deep. And it had already been decided that every time he came to Mumbai, he would come home. It’s just that I just got back from filming in Lucknow and he was in Mumbai, so we got together. And he came home, so that means he loves me. He asked me to bring my family to Nagpur. That’s all. We had breakfast together. No politics. Please do not bind it and detonate it out of proportion. “Mithun Chakraborty was a member of Rajya Sabha from Trinamool in the past. READ | Tamil Nadu CM publishes industrial policy 2021; provides 20 lakh jobs, cr investment of 10 lakh READ | Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart, talks; discuss bilateral relations amid COVID-19 pandemic







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos