Entertainment
Search continues for missing Hollywood woman Noemi Bolivar who went missing without a trace – CBS Miami
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The search continues Tuesday for Noemi Bolivar, 21, who disappeared without a trace from the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood on Thursday, February 11.
Marycel and Jose Bolivar told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that their daughter Noemi Bolivar was last heard from on Snapchat.
RELATED: To say we’re not the first responders is crazy: calls are growing louder for South Florida agents to be next in line for vaccine
They worry about her safety as they say no one has heard from her, adding that she has never disappeared like this before.
Parents shared a video of their daughter on their cell phone with CBS4, as well as a montage of photographs and a new leaflet that they distributed during several searches in the area, starting with the Anne Kolb Nature Center.
They are also working with the Hollywood Police Department in this case and hope to collect a reward and say they will also work with Broward Crime Stoppers.
Marycel Bolivar said Monday: “I am very worried. I am terrified. We haven’t heard from her for four days. She’s not the type of girl to disappear. She’s a church going girl and she’s never done anything like this before. It’s so out of character. She took no money and left all of her things here. What worries me is that someone might have taken it.
Marycel Bolivar broke down, continuing: “All I want is my daughter to come back. I feel like part of my heart has been taken away. I couldn’t sleep. I can barely breathe. Please help us. I mean, I know she’s alive. But we feel that she is in danger and we have to bring her home.
Jose Bolivar said: “Over the past 36 hours I have really been looking for answers about what happened to him.”
As he fought his tears, he added, “For me it’s really hard, you know. It is so hard. Remember, this can be your daughter. It could be your neighbor’s daughter. Please help us find out what happened. “
Jose Bolivar said he has received a lot of support from members of his church in Hollywood, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.
RELATED: Miami PD: officers shoot and kill armed robbery suspect
Karem Ryker, a family friend, was part of the search teams and spoke to law enforcement contacts.
“I really think she might be a victim of human trafficking and one thing they do is look for people who are sad and she was sad that day. She didn’t get the internship she wanted, ”Ryker said.
Ryker also said Bolivar was fragile.
“She has high-level autism,” Ryker said, “and she has ADHD. She was taking medication. She is a pacifist, not a fighter. She is a fervent Christian.
She said that although Bolivar has a degree in wildlife ecology, she has the social maturity of someone who is 15 years old.
The Hollywood PD pinged Noemi Bolivar’s cell phone, indicating that it was near the beach in Hollywood.
According to his friends, the police sent him again and the signal pointed him near 2300 N Ocean Drive.
Her friends said that it was unusual for her to leave like this and that they care about well-being.
“She is a very sweet, thoughtful and very spiritual and religious girl who makes good choices in her life. She has a lot of support from her friends and the church congregation, ”Joy Berta wrote in an email to CBS4.
The bolivar is 5’3 ” tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, denim Bermuda shorts and sneakers.
AFTER: Parts of northeast Broward County ordered to boil water after lightning strikes a water treatment plant
Anyone with whereabouts information is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4636.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]