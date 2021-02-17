Search continues for missing Hollywood woman Noemi Bolivar who went missing without a trace – CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The search continues Tuesday for Noemi Bolivar, 21, who disappeared without a trace from the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood on Thursday, February 11.

Marycel and Jose Bolivar told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that their daughter Noemi Bolivar was last heard from on Snapchat.

They worry about her safety as they say no one has heard from her, adding that she has never disappeared like this before.

Parents shared a video of their daughter on their cell phone with CBS4, as well as a montage of photographs and a new leaflet that they distributed during several searches in the area, starting with the Anne Kolb Nature Center.

They are also working with the Hollywood Police Department in this case and hope to collect a reward and say they will also work with Broward Crime Stoppers.

Marycel Bolivar said Monday: “I am very worried. I am terrified. We haven’t heard from her for four days. She’s not the type of girl to disappear. She’s a church going girl and she’s never done anything like this before. It’s so out of character. She took no money and left all of her things here. What worries me is that someone might have taken it.

Marycel Bolivar broke down, continuing: “All I want is my daughter to come back. I feel like part of my heart has been taken away. I couldn’t sleep. I can barely breathe. Please help us. I mean, I know she’s alive. But we feel that she is in danger and we have to bring her home.

Jose Bolivar said: “Over the past 36 hours I have really been looking for answers about what happened to him.”

As he fought his tears, he added, “For me it’s really hard, you know. It is so hard. Remember, this can be your daughter. It could be your neighbor’s daughter. Please help us find out what happened. “

Jose Bolivar said he has received a lot of support from members of his church in Hollywood, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

Karem Ryker, a family friend, was part of the search teams and spoke to law enforcement contacts.

“I really think she might be a victim of human trafficking and one thing they do is look for people who are sad and she was sad that day. She didn’t get the internship she wanted, ”Ryker said.

Ryker also said Bolivar was fragile.

“She has high-level autism,” Ryker said, “and she has ADHD. She was taking medication. She is a pacifist, not a fighter. She is a fervent Christian.

She said that although Bolivar has a degree in wildlife ecology, she has the social maturity of someone who is 15 years old.

The Hollywood PD pinged Noemi Bolivar’s cell phone, indicating that it was near the beach in Hollywood.

According to his friends, the police sent him again and the signal pointed him near 2300 N Ocean Drive.

Her friends said that it was unusual for her to leave like this and that they care about well-being.

“She is a very sweet, thoughtful and very spiritual and religious girl who makes good choices in her life. She has a lot of support from her friends and the church congregation, ”Joy Berta wrote in an email to CBS4.

The bolivar is 5’3 ” tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, denim Bermuda shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with whereabouts information is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4636.