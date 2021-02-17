Country singer Michael Ray returns to Eustis for Georgefest





EUSTIS Michael Ray will be performing in his hometown next weekend for the 119thAnnualGeorgefest of Eustis. Each year, visitors from across the United States flock to Eustisto to commemorate George Washington’s birthday. The city hosts the event’s longest-running celebration of the first president’s birthday in Floridawitha with a wide variety of festive activities. And Ray is on the register. The City announced last week that the country music star would return to star at Georgefest. This free concert is scheduled for 4 p.m. 28 at the Alice B. McClelland Bandshell in Ferran Park. The Eustis Town Commission is excited about our upcoming Georgefest celebration, including hosting our own country music artist, Michael Ray, said Eustis Town Mayor Michael Holland. “This will mark the 119th celebrating our nation’s first president. You don’t want to miss a single minute of this celebration. The country music singer and songwriter was originally inspired by his grandfather Amos Wilson Roach, who was a musician and trained Ray to play guitar from an early age. After graduating from high school, Ray formed a group in South Florida and released an album independently in 2010. Ray also appeared on a TV show called The Next: Fame is at Your Doorstep. He was mentored by John Rich of Big & Rich and ultimately won the competition. Rayhas released three No.1 singles, including Kiss You in the Morning, Think a Little Less and One That Got Away. His latest single Whiskey and Rain was released last year and is the first single from what will be his third studio album.Ray also hosted a live virtual performance called The Warehouse Sessions last week to give fans a preview of his next album. We encourage our residents and neighbors near and far to get out there and enjoy a great weekend with beautiful fireworks on Friday night, a parade on Saturday morning and plenty of vendors and live shows all through. weekend, “said Erin Bailey, the city’s director of events and tourism.” We close the weekend on Sunday, with a morning bass tournament and a free concert at Ferran Park at 4:00 PM by hitmaker Michael Ray. We encourage everyone who participates to follow CDC guidelines and protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID. Are you going to Georgefest? Here’s what else is on the schedule: GeorgefestCarnivalFeb. 25-28 The annual carnival will take place in historic downtown Eustis this year, there will be plenty of walks for all ages, games and food vendors. The carnival will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 25 and run through ‘at 9 p.m. on Sunday February 28. . Fireworks show 26 TheGeorgefestFireworks Show will start at 9:00 p.m. on Lake Eustis. GeorgefestDog ​​JogFeb. 27 The popular Dog Job will be making a comeback this year. The one-mile jog will start on the GeorgefestParadeat at 9.45am on Saturday February 27. Prizes will be awarded to the best, as well as the most patriotic puppy of the day. GeorgefestParadeFeb. 27 The town of Eustis and its community will meet at 10 a.m. on February 27 to witness the annual parade celebration. The theme for this year is the Spirit of Eustis. Georgefest 28 Bass Tournament Presented by Eustis Georgefest 2021 and the Florida BASS Nation, the 2nd annual tournament is held in honor of Private First Class Derek Gibson, recipient of a Bronze Star from Eustis, Fla., Killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 2, 2007.

