Taapsee Pannu: Life is not fair for any of us. Unfortunately, some of us don’t have enough support systems in life to get us through our tough times. I don’t think the choice of the film industry is right, because every industry has struggles of its own kind, just which are talked about the most in the media. Hope we all find the support system in our friends and family helping us through the tough times.

Sood the End: Whenever such incidents happen, I really feel saddened. Young boys and girls who come to Mumbai with dreams in their eyes, why are they taking such an extreme step? We have seen this happen a number of times recently. Young people who wish to become successful actors should not give up hope. It takes time. Hence patience, perseverance, hope and hard work are needed. And they should keep other job opportunities in mind, so that even if they don’t succeed in filmmaking, they can pursue another career. Not being able to be successful in the movies shouldn’t be the end of the world. And of course, producers have to come forward to provide work for these young people. Again, it is a question of demand and supply. The number of jobs available for actors in India is far less than those who aspire to these jobs. As I said, the film industry must give young people more hope, more work. And when they have a job, it shouldn’t seem like a favor. They must be treated well. They should be strong; they must feel motivated by the take-off of their career.

Hansal Mehta: There are opportunities for new players. But as studios / producers / directors, we limit our thinking to choices that are perceived to be safe. It’s a vicious circle. Mental health is also stigmatized and neglected both by the victim and by society in general. The result is that most people remain in denial until it is too late. We need to recognize mental health issues and seek help. I am very saddened by this loss even though I did not know him. How can we avoid this? We must do something to help.

Also read:Incitement to suicide case against Sandeep Nahar’s wife and mother

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.