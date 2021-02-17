Hussain Kuwajerwala Bigg Boss | [EXCLUSIVE] Kumkum actor Hussain Kuwajerwala on Bigg Boss: “ Itne Ladai, Jhagde Nahi Kar Sakta Main ”





[EXCL.] Hussain Kuwajerwala on Bigg Boss | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Hussain Kuwajerwala is best known for his role in Kumkum The actor recently revealed whether or not he’ll do Bigg Boss In an exclusive interview, the actor shed light on what he thinks about the reality show Do you remember Hussain Kuwajerwala? The actor is best known for playing the role of the husband of Juhi Parmar (Sumit Wadhwa) in Kumkum. Besides being known for this daily soap opera, the actor has a lot of popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, and many others to his credit. Hussain is not only a fantastic actor, but he is also praised for his talents as a host. The actor hosted a few seasons of Indian idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Premier League dance, Nach Baliye 3, among others. The actor has been an integral part of the TV business for over two decades now. Last seen Kuch smiles Ho Jayein … with Alia (where he made a cameo appearance), Hussain was recently spotted at his friend and actress Sai Deodhar’s event in Mumbai. At the event, Times Now Digital had an exclusive interview with Hussain. In a conversation with us, the actor retraced his journey from the start, talked about his wife Tina Kuwajerwala, shows he has done in the past, and more. The actor also revealed if he will appear on a show like Great leader or not. Here is what Hussain had to say: “Khatron Ke Khiladi se badhkar Great leader hai, for me. I don’t really know, that (Great leader) is not my cup of tea. Do you want to see me there? Why would you want to see me there? Itne ladai, jhagde nahi kar sakta main (I can’t fight that much). Main show of utna dekh bhi nahi pata (I don’t have much time to watch the show). But every time I see clips from the show on Instagram or WhatsApp, I see it sirf boy hi rahi hai yaar. “ As Hussain mentioned above, we asked the actor if he meant he would never be in Great leader. To whom, the Kumkum the actor said: “I wish I didn’t want to but never say never.” Meanwhile, Hussain’s friends Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik took part in Bigg Boss 14. While Abhinav was knocked out of the reality show, Rubina reached the final week of Bigg Boss 14. It will be interesting to see who wins the current season of the reality show. On the job front, Hussain revealed he hasn’t signed any projects yet. But, the actor is hoping he’ll be back soon with a new show for his fans on TV.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos