Actor Siddharth shares 2009 video that said he wasn’t attacked for having his opinion

Siddharth shared a video of him speaking at a business school in 2009
New Delhi:
Actor Siddharth, a vocal critic of the BJP government, shared a 2009 video of him speaking at a business school and said no one attacked him “for having an opinion” at the time, adding that the country “had changed”.
The 41-year-old actor, who has frequently tweeted against the handling of the “toolbox” case in which climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested, also added that the country “is being” brainwashed and is under fire from a normal new kind of evil ”.
“I wonder why I never received a single complaint or threat about the tone and nature of my speech? No one attacked me for having an opinion … To ask questions. India has It has changed before our eyes. The question is… what are we going to do about it? ”he tweeted with the video.
Siddharth, who rose to fame with the hit movie “Rang De Basanti”, spoke to the Indian School of Business in 2009 about the state of the country’s affairs, singling out the role of the media in a democracy and the man can hardly make a difference.
Quoting the legendary American comedian Groucho Marx, Siddharth began by saying that he was not worthy enough to be on stage because the actors’ credentials are always questioned whenever they have an opinion about the country.
He went on to explain that even as a celebrity he was not heard by the then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh when he went to donate money for the devastating flooding in the ‘State.
“If a celebrity who wants to do something for the state of Andhra Pradesh can’t do anything, what does an ordinary man have the chance to do?” he said.
He also criticized the media for their handling of the terrorist attacks of 11/26 in Mumbai and called them a “circus” which lasted for three days.
“A month later everyone had forgotten about the attack,” Siddharth said, adding that it angered him that people were “having such a short attention span.”
Along with the video, Siddharth also tweeted: “We are not the ones who changed their tunes in 2014. Stay true. Tell the truth.”
He also criticized the organizer who called him for the event at ISB in 2009 for a tweet calling it “maybe a dropout.”
Siddharth tweeted to him: “At that time, too, I was a postgraduate and expressed my opinion.”
“I was young and angry then. I’m younger and angrier now,” the actor tweeted.
Siddharth found the support of many Twitter users who praised him for speaking up then and today.
