Chinese in UK find ways to celebrate despite lockdown





People wear masks as they pose for a photo during Chinese New Year celebrations in London’s Chinatown last year. [Photo/Agencies]

With tough restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, communities quietly celebrate Spring Festival For Emma Liu, 32, the novel coronavirus pandemic has not only disrupted her life and work, but has also made her normal Spring Festival celebrations almost impossible. With UK households banned from mixing during the national COVID-19 lockdown, which aims to curb the spread of the virus, Liu can only mark the festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, only with his family immediate. “The Lunar New Year has been something that I have celebrated for as long as I can remember, it is something that we will definitely miss because it is about celebrating life with loved ones and bringing good luck and health”, said Liu, who lives in Teesside. , in the north-east of England, with her husband Simon Chan, 44, and their two children. “I will miss being able to sit around a family table to chat and have a good time with my family,” Liu said. Spring Festival celebrations in many places around the world are proving difficult this year as the COVID-19 pandemic limits gatherings and lockdown restrictions remain in place. The holiday season began on Friday when the Year of the Ox was inaugurated and continues until the Lantern Festival, which falls on February 26. Before the Spring Festival, many families clean their homes and put up decorations to bring good luck for the next 12 months. The festivities normally begin the day before the holidays when families gather for large traditional meals and red packets containing lucky money are given to children. The packages can also be given to children on other festival days when people are visiting. At least 430,000 ethnic Chinese live in the UK, and as this diaspora has grown over the years, the Lunar New Year festivities have also increased.

