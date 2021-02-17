For West Bengal polls, the BJP looks at big names in Bollywood; says celebrities are getting ready to join the party





With its eyes riveted on the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, the ambitious Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to bring popular Bollywood celebrities into the fold of saffron. Many famous Bengali artists are expected to join the BJP on Wednesday, multiplying its chances of winning a majority in Assembly polls scheduled for April-May this year. According to sources, various Bollywood celebrities will join the party under the leadership of BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy and BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya at 4 p.m. today. The development comes amid the BJP’s growing closeness to Bollywood celebrities as the Bengal elections approach. On Tuesday, BJP chief Dr Anirban Ganguly met Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, sparking speculation about the actor joining the saffron party. Speaking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared footage from their meeting and said he was delighted to meet “the cultural icon and pride of Bengal.” READ | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Mithun Chakraborty; Star’s responses to WB CM face speculation On the same day, actor Mithun Chakraborty also met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat at the latter’s home in Mumbai. The meeting lasted over an hour. When asked if this was a political meeting, Mithun Chakraborty replied, “I have a deep spiritual relationship with him. And it has already been decided that whenever (Bhagwat) comes to Mumbai, he will visit my house. We had breakfast together. No politics. Please do not bind it and detonate it out of proportion. ” Mithun Chakraborty was a Rajya Sabha member of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the past. READ | BJP meets actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played Netaji Bose; Sparks speculation from WB poll West Bengal electoral battle The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool currently holds 222 seats. However, the BJP made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 out of 42 seats and establishing itself as the state’s main opposition force. The BJP claimed it would win 200 seats in the election, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, argued that the Saffron party would not cross 99. Recently, Trinamool edged the BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP uses its stand-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, to the state to win the next election. READ | After Tapas Roy, TMC Min Bats For Left-Cong Rule In Bengal; Calls on voters to ‘desert the BJP’ READ | Suvendu Adhikari strikes at TMC; “ Mamata Govt wants to turn Bengal into Bangladesh ”







