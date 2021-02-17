Meet Gurfateh Pirzada and Karan Johar to prepare actor Guilty as part of his talent company

Filmmaker Karan Johar showcased another young talent from his new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who played the role of VJ or Vijay Pratap Singh in the Netflix movie Guilty, is the last actor that Karan’s team will support.

Sharing a video profile of Gurfateh on Instagram, Karan wrote on Twitter: “Proud to bring you the latest addition to #DCASquad. Meet @gurfatehpirzada – he’s bold, he’s suave and he has a look that will leave you mesmerized. delivered a powerful performance in #Guilty and we can’t wait to see him again in action! #DCA. “

He shared more photos of the actor on Instagram and wrote: “When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is ‘guilty’ as accused! More magic with him!”

Gurfateh also wrote a note of gratitude on his Instagram account with his photos. He wrote: “I couldn’t have asked for anything better than this … The love I have received from this industry and our audience has been unreal !! Here are new beginnings.”

Gurfateh had played the male lead role in the 2020 film Guilty, which had Kiara Advani as Nanki Dutta and marked Akansha Ranjan’s acting debut as Tanu Kumar. The film received positive reviews from critics as well as viewers.

He is the brother of Southern actor Mehreen Pirzada, who shared screen space with Dhanush in the Tamil film Pattas. He will also be seen in Zareen Khan-starring Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Rumors suggest the actor also has a role in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

Karan Johar, who has often been accused of practicing and fostering nepotism in the film industry by throwing child stars, presented new talent to be prepared by his talent agency. He recently hosted the famous Bulbbull’s Triptii Dimri under his leadership.