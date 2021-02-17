Man terrorizes East Hollywood owner for months, recently breaking into his home through the ceiling with a knife

A landlord in East Hollywood told FOX 11 that over the past eight months she has been terrorized by one of her own tenants who repeatedly harassed and attacked her.

Alexandra Stone says the man, who is one of her tenants in Section 8, has been arrested several times but was always promptly released. But last week things took a horrific, almost deadly turn.

The man, identified as Robert Sargsyan, literally walked through his ceiling armed with a knife and hammer.

“I’m angry, I’m scared. It’s not real,” Stone said. “I feel like it’s a bad dream that I can’t even wake up from.

Stone tells FOX 11 that his life has been a horror movie since last summer. She stands before a gaping hole in her ceiling and $ 20,000 in damage to her home in East Hollywood.

Sargsyan, who lives in the unit next door to her, frequently knocked on her door in the middle of the night. Stone says he broke his windows and often shows up at his windows and yells. She says this has happened more times than she can count.

Stone says she was successful in getting the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a restraining order against Sargsyan, but he quickly broke the order in a terrifying way.

“At my bedroom window, at 4 am, there is a knock. My dog ​​has started barking, and he’s banging on my bedroom window with a terrifying butcher’s knife! She said.

“So I’m on the phone with the police panicking, crying, like there’s some guy with a butcher knife at my window,” Stone added.

Stone says the LAPD arrested Sargsyan, but was released almost immediately. Stone says this has happened to the troubled tenant at least five times already, as the cases were handled by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

“It’s not the police’s fault, she’s frustrated, they tell me all the time that she’s arresting him and he got out before she could even finish filling out the papers,” Stone said. “I felt like I was just waiting for him to kill me.”

As for the recent attack, Stone said Sargsyan slipped into their common attic and started hitting his ceiling with a hammer.

“The ceiling falls on my head, hits my head and I try to get out of the building,” Stone said. “I saw a knife drop, but I try to get out and he throws a hammer at me, I miss him, breaks the glass on the side of my door. I just come out and scream from the top of my lungs. “

Sargsyan was arrested again. But this time, it is the prosecutor’s office, and not the city’s prosecutor, that is handling the case. They are charged with Sargsyan with several felonies, including first degree residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. He has remained behind bars since his arrest.

“It could have been avoided months ago,” Stone said. “There was nothing the system could have done to protect us. What if I died?”

Stone tried unsuccessfully to expel Sargsyan, and she must now stay with her mother. Stone says the system’s previous failures to keep Sargsyan in custody almost cost him his life.

“We live in Los Angeles, it’s supposed to be a civilized place, isn’t it? The most progressive and amazing place in the world, but I think the Old West would have been better,” a- she declared.

The prosecutor’s office said FOX 11 Sargsyan was brought to justice on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to his charges. He remains behind bars with a $ 100,000 bond.

FOX 11 has contacted the city attorney’s office to ask why Sargsyan has been released so many times under their watch, but we did not get a response.

Get your best stories delivered daily! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter. And receive late-breaking alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.