Paris Jackson and Paris Hilton “share similar experiences” | Entertainment





Paris Jackson had “very, very similar experiences” to Paris Hilton when she went to boarding school. The 22-year-old model – who is the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson and nurse Debbie Rowe – attended rehab school in Utah as a youth and admitted she had identified with part of the treatment endured by the 40-year-old. -old star, who recently testified in court about the physical and emotional abuse she suffered during her time at school. Speaking to Hilton’s mom, Kathy for C Magazine, she explained, “I’ve had very, very similar experiences with these kinds of teen places. “She’s been through a lot and it’s amazing to see her come out of the other end of a diamond.” Jackson admitted that the “ Stars Are Blind ” hitmaker taught him the importance of empowering other women. She said: “[She taught me] the importance of setting a good example as a strong woman and being able to raise other women. We’re not quite as far ahead as some men. “ Jackson also admires the way Hilton has sailed “through the industry” and revealed that she is happy to lean on her showbiz pal for advice. She shared, “I absolutely adore her. I admire her strength. She’s incredibly smart, incredibly funny. It’s really nice to have someone there who has been around the neighborhood. “She’s been doing this for a long time and she’s clearly so good at getting her way in the industry. It’s nice to know I can call her when I hit a crossroads. “We have a lot of similar experiences.” Earlier this month, Hilton testified in court against Provo Canyon School in Utah, accusing staff members of physically and emotionally assaulting her during her teenage years. The heiress – who attended a different school than the model’s – said: “I have been the victim of verbal, mental and physical abuse on a daily basis. I have been cut off from the outside world and deprived of all my human rights.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos