The funniest action scenes from Bollywood movies

Bollywood movies might have the masala you’re looking for, but if you’re looking for logic, look elsewhere. While we may gradually move away from the insane content, there still seems to be some leftovers. Take action movies for example. Not only do we get low cost visual effects, but we also have gifted scenes that defy all the laws of science. So we decided to do a compilation of a some action sequences that blew our minds.

1. Krrish

There is a scene in the film where Krrish fights a group of 10 to 15 guards inside a forest. The funny thing is you can see him use 2 tree rods to take out 2 men climbing the tree to attack him. If this was something realistic, the rods would snap in less than a second.

Credit: YouTube / Filmi Action

2. All the action scenes from Yamla Pagla Deewana

This film is the benchmark for Bollywood absurdities. The action scenes include Sunny Deol screaming quite loudly and destroying her enemies, smashing 3kg cricket bats with her hand and beating people with her fingers. How are these films even made?

Credit: YouTube / NHStudioz

3. Khiladi 786 scenes

Trust Akshay Kumar to sign these films and justify the action as realistic. Apparently in the movie, Khiladi is so fast, so fast, he is literally moving his feet and the enemy is already down and being dragged 20 feet away. Yeh log kaunse gai ka doodh peete hain?

Credit: YouTube / Eros Now Music

4. All Mithun Chakrabortys action scenes

While trying to believe that in their day cinematography wasn’t as strong and film editing wasn’t as strong, they’re just blasphemous to a different degree. We don’t even know what the action director asked him to capture this on camera!

Credit: YouTube / bsnlnhr

5. Dhoom 2, 3 scenes

In both movies, there are scenes where the water skis can either float in the air, giving the hero exactly the position he needs to kill the gundas, or transform into bikes (or vice versa) to help you out. escape you. I don’t know, but I felt a physical failure here!

Credit: YouTube / UKBlogg

6. The scene of Fire

A blatant copy of Merchant of Venice, this scene defies all logic. Salman is shown to have so much strength that he can pull a man’s abdomen and pull out a pound of flesh without difficulty. Very well then.

Credit: YouTube / Eros Music Now

Main image credit: Yash Raj Films + Hari Om Entertainment Co.