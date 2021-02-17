Entertainment
Chicago Fire actor to create a space for children to find concerts on television.
Joe Mioso, who plays firefighter Joe Cruz on NBCs Chicago Fire, remembers a time when he said he had to gentrify his name in order to be accepted by the film and television industry.
I would have a few conversations with professors and other colleagues, and people who would come and do workshops and say: You might want to take this tilde off, Mioso said, referring to the symbol that distinguishes the Spanish letter from a n. It will confuse people; They won’t know how to say it.
Years later, Mioso has a platform and has the tilde back in her last name.
He wants to make sure that students from marginalized communities don’t have to change who they are in order to progress.
I grew up in a very Latin community, Mioso said. Then when I started to enter my higher education institution and graduate school I started to see a lot of people of color shrinking, then I looked around and I got one of the two or three people who are part of this graduate. program.
Mioso aims to create spaces for young creatives with The Epiphany Project, a scriptwriting scholarship that teaches people of color and LGBTQIA + students the ins and outs of working in the film and television industry.
The competition has two categories for screenwriters: feature film and short film. Two feature film category winners will receive a cash prize of $ 2,500 and a development contract with Miosos Mass Epiphany Studios, while the short selection winners will receive a cash prize of $ 500 and a development contract with the studio.
Submissions are open until February 28.
I consider myself to be a child; I didn’t even know playing was a thing, Mioso said. I didn’t think this was something anyone was doing until I was in high school in the Bronx suburbs in Yonkers and went to my first play. I literally rode these people to intermission [cast and crew] and I said hey, do you need help with anything here?
Mass Epiphany plans to settle on the northwest side of town.
Well, start a fundraising campaign at the end of this month, if not the beginning of March, Mioso said. We are in the process of building our board of directors and we are looking for investors. And we’ve already talked to the architects; we have plans for what we would do.
And those plans include tapping into the expertise of some of her current and former Fire cast members Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), Monica Raymund (Gabriela Dawson) and Alberto Rosende (Blake Gallo). .
Everything revolves around these children, especially some of whom are from a low income background, and they are not particularly interested in becoming movie stars. A lot of those jobs we were talking about here are behind the camera, Mioso said. Sometimes it’s a six figure job, provided by health insurance. Just think of the multitude of jobs that multiply once you start to think about all the work we could start to create in this city.
The character of Miosos Fire, he says, shows evolution through his role as a newlywed with a child on the way while protecting paramedic Gianna Mackey, who is played by new cast member Adriyan Rae.
Cruz is really in daddy mode right now, Mioso said. One of the reasons he’s even become so protective of Mackey, I think: he smells like his father oats. I think that’s a very important part of the social conversation when it comes to the black and brown community, which is fatherhood.
And that evolution may have led to it becoming a popular GIF available on some social media websites where he clapped his hands and nodded in approval.
There are currently six or seven different GIFs out there, and I think that’s hilarious, said Mioso, who is familiar with the GIF but can’t remember the scene from the episode. I’m honored to be part of the zeitgeist, I guess; so hilarious to be a part of something like that.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]