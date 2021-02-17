Chicago Fire actor to create a space for children to find concerts on television.

Joe Mioso, who plays firefighter Joe Cruz on NBCs Chicago Fire, remembers a time when he said he had to gentrify his name in order to be accepted by the film and television industry.

I would have a few conversations with professors and other colleagues, and people who would come and do workshops and say: You might want to take this tilde off, Mioso said, referring to the symbol that distinguishes the Spanish letter from a n. It will confuse people; They won’t know how to say it.

Years later, Mioso has a platform and has the tilde back in her last name.

He wants to make sure that students from marginalized communities don’t have to change who they are in order to progress.

I grew up in a very Latin community, Mioso said. Then when I started to enter my higher education institution and graduate school I started to see a lot of people of color shrinking, then I looked around and I got one of the two or three people who are part of this graduate. program.

Mioso aims to create spaces for young creatives with The Epiphany Project, a scriptwriting scholarship that teaches people of color and LGBTQIA + students the ins and outs of working in the film and television industry.

The competition has two categories for screenwriters: feature film and short film. Two feature film category winners will receive a cash prize of $ 2,500 and a development contract with Miosos Mass Epiphany Studios, while the short selection winners will receive a cash prize of $ 500 and a development contract with the studio.

Submissions are open until February 28.

I consider myself to be a child; I didn’t even know playing was a thing, Mioso said. I didn’t think this was something anyone was doing until I was in high school in the Bronx suburbs in Yonkers and went to my first play. I literally rode these people to intermission [cast and crew] and I said hey, do you need help with anything here?

Mass Epiphany plans to settle on the northwest side of town.

Well, start a fundraising campaign at the end of this month, if not the beginning of March, Mioso said. We are in the process of building our board of directors and we are looking for investors. And we’ve already talked to the architects; we have plans for what we would do.

And those plans include tapping into the expertise of some of her current and former Fire cast members Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), Monica Raymund (Gabriela Dawson) and Alberto Rosende (Blake Gallo). .

Everything revolves around these children, especially some of whom are from a low income background, and they are not particularly interested in becoming movie stars. A lot of those jobs we were talking about here are behind the camera, Mioso said. Sometimes it’s a six figure job, provided by health insurance. Just think of the multitude of jobs that multiply once you start to think about all the work we could start to create in this city.

The character of Miosos Fire, he says, shows evolution through his role as a newlywed with a child on the way while protecting paramedic Gianna Mackey, who is played by new cast member Adriyan Rae.

Cruz is really in daddy mode right now, Mioso said. One of the reasons he’s even become so protective of Mackey, I think: he smells like his father oats. I think that’s a very important part of the social conversation when it comes to the black and brown community, which is fatherhood.

And that evolution may have led to it becoming a popular GIF available on some social media websites where he clapped his hands and nodded in approval.

There are currently six or seven different GIFs out there, and I think that’s hilarious, said Mioso, who is familiar with the GIF but can’t remember the scene from the episode. I’m honored to be part of the zeitgeist, I guess; so hilarious to be a part of something like that.