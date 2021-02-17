Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen on Friday





11:00 p.m. PST 02/16/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



The return of the park will mean the majority of Disney theme parks around the world are welcoming guests again.

Hong Kong Disneyland is expected to reopen on Friday, Disney Parks announced on Wednesday. The Hong Kong theme park has closed three times in response to waves of COVID-19 infection in the city, with its latest closure taking effect on December 2, 2020. When it reopens on Friday, Hong Kong Disneyland will implement a number of safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including mandatory mask wear, social distancing and sanitation measures. Capacity will be limited in accordance with local government guidelines; the exact percentage was not provided and the park will operate only five days a week, closing Tuesdays and Thursdays. All guests will be required to provide their contact details to Disney Parks in the event of an outbreak requiring contact tracing. The first closure of Hong Kong Disneylands took place on January 26, 2020, at the start of the pandemic. It then reopened on June 18, before closing again on July 15 and reopening on September 25. The latest business upturn comes amid steadily improving public health conditions in Hong Kong. The city only reported eight new cases of the infection on Tuesday, prompting authorities to give local cinemas and theme parks the official green light to reopen. Hong Kong cinemas had been closed since December 2 but plan to welcome moviegoers again on Thursday. The restart of Hong Kong Disneylands means the majority of Disney theme parks around the world are back in business, including Shanghai Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Only the Disneyland Paris Resort and Disneyland in California remain closed indefinitely due to local government restrictions, although Disneyland has unveiled plans for some activities to return to Disney California Adventure next month. Our park will reopen on February 19 to welcome guests to experience the magic of our 15th anniversary and our new castle of magical dreams. I would like to thank for the support of our guests and the countless efforts of our cast members during this difficult time, said Michael Moriarty, general manager of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on Wednesday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos