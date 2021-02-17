Eve Hewson Says Becoming a Musician “Was Like Work” | Entertainment





Eve Hewson became an actress because making music was “work”. The 29-year-old star – who is the daughter of U2 singer Bono – initially thought she would follow her father into the music business, but eventually realized she was more suited to perform. She explained, “I thought I was going to get into music, but I was really struggling to practice. When I first started playing, I realized that I could spend the whole day going through lines, reading scripts, doing different exercises, and it didn’t seem to work at all. Practice the music did. “ Despite a successful career, Eve’s parents initially feared she would go off the rails in Hollywood. She told the Spring issue of Town & Country magazine: “I was worried about going to Los Angeles and being a famous kid running on Rodeo Drive. I think any parent raising a kid in a certain lifestyle would have these fears. . “ Eve is now determined to work with people who can “teach” her something. She shared, “I’m going to pick jobs if there’s one person on this set that I can learn from, either a writer or a producer, a director or a director of photography. I’m looking to find people who want to. teach me. “ Eve stars as Adele in the Netflix thriller “Behind Her Eyes,” and she admitted to using “a baseball bat and a pillow” to get herself in the right frame of mind to tackle the role. The actress said, “It goes from zero to 100 and I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to activate it immediately. “I thought I would need something to get me into those emotions. So I asked the props team to buy me a baseball bat and a pillow, and I beat that thing every time I got it. needed to get upset. “Before a take, I would say, ‘I need the bat! I need the bat! ‘ and they were running around trying to find him. It ended up being really therapeutic. “ The Spring issue of Town & Country goes on sale February 18. (Www.townandcountrymag.com/eve-hewson)

