‘It was like Bollywood movies’





Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Shireen Mirza had the surprise of a lifetime this Valentine’s Day, as she was proposed by her longtime friend Hasan Sartaj. Still reveling in her special moment, the actress took to Instagram and posted a series of posts and stories to announce her engagement to Hasan Sartaj. A glance at Shireen Mirza’s Instagram reveals how excited and happy the actress is about her surprise proposal. Also Read: DYK Priyanka Chopra Jonas Almost Played ‘Umraao Jaan’ Instead of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? The 32-year-old actress announced on her social media account that she was engaged to her beau, Hasan Sartaj. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Shireen Mirza had posted a photo of herself with her partner, Hasan Sartaj on Valentine’s Day to wish her. In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt message professing her love for Hasan. Hasan Sartaj asks the question Shireen Mirza’s boyfriend Hasan Sartaj got down on his knees to propose to Shireen and asked him the ultimate question. Shireen revealed in her caption that it was the easiest question to answer by saying “ yes ” without hesitation. ‘It was like in Bollywood Films’, remarked the actress. Also Read: Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Sneak Peek of Her Virtual Press Tour Shireen Mirza updates her fans The actress posted a post on Instagram in which she wrote that saying ‘yes’ has never been easier and that she can’t wait to have endless adventures with her partner. She tagged her friend to thank her, which had contributed to the surprise. TV celebrities and fans shared the actress’s enthusiasm, praising her in her comments. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Senior official Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya commented “I can’t be happier” under the post and congratulated her. Photo credit: Shireen Mirza Instagram Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Unbreakable Rule That Saved Her From The Wrong Side Of Bollywood Fans congratulate Shireen Mirza Photo credit: Shireen Mirza Instagram. One fan commented ‘Congratulations Simo’ below the post referring to his character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played Simi Bhalla. Another wrote how happy they were for her and several congratulated her. Shireen posted a story dedicated to her partner showing her new ring with John Legend’s ‘All Of Me’ in the background. She also posted a snap from the party the duo threw where they celebrated their engagement with her family. Also Read: Priyanka Calls Nick Jonas ‘Babu’, Fan Shares Video Leaving Chopra In Two Photo credit: Shireen Mirza Instagram. Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







