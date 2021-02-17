Yash Dasgupta joins the BJP | Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Kolkata





Yash Dasgupta | Photo credit: ANI Calcutta: Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata. Local media had reported that there was speculation that Dasgupta might join the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly poll. Dasgupta joined the party in the presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy. Vijayvargiya conferred party membership on Dasgupta. Ashok Bhadra, Mallika Bandyopadhyay, Papia Adhikari, Soumili Ghosh Biswas and Tramila Bhattacharya are among others who have joined the party with Dasgupta. He starred in films such as – One, My Jaane Na, Total Dadagiri, Fidaa, to name a few. “More young people should enter politics for the betterment of the country,” said Dasgupta as quoted by local media after joining the BJP. BJP confident to oust Mamata Banerjee The actor’s entry into politics precedes Assembly polls in West Bengal. The eastern state is expected to face the poll in April-May this year and the dates are expected to be announced in the coming days. The fight for the Assembly will likely remain a bipolar competition between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). From a non-existent party in West Bengal, the BJP emerged as the significant political force in the 2019 general election, in which it won 18 of 42 seats. Party pillars such as Home Secretary Amit Shah, BJP leader JP Nadda visited the state linked to the poll and expressed confidence that Mamata Banerjee will be ousted from her CM post in May. . While the BJP is confident it will win more than 200 seats in assembly polls, the TMC has claimed the BJP will not even be able to cross the double-digit bar.







