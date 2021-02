Launch of the Huge Planet Hollywood program in Cancn

Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resort’s new 898-suite property, located in Cancn’s tourist hotspot, features the brand’s first adult-only resort concept. With typical spice, Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts opened its brand new all-inclusive luxury property with a bang. An exciting range of experiences Located in the enclave of the resort town of Costa Mujeres, a peninsula north of the Cancns hotel zone, the massive 898-room beachfront property offers all the usual entertainment-themed experiences of the brand alongside authentic Hollywood memorabilia. Its varied attractions include four pools, Shipwreck Cove, Jurassic Splash Park, the FlowRider surf simulator, mini golf, and a premier Planet Play adventure park; The Kids Club, meanwhile, entertains children with supervised activities, and the cinema shows films suitable for the whole family. “It was an incredible journey that led my team of all-star employees to prepare for the grand opening of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun,” said General Manager Jonathan Iriarte. The Planet Hollywood brand is dedicated to delivering unique and memorable experiences, and with this new resort, we wanted to rewrite the storyline of what an all-inclusive vacation should look like. We can’t wait for our guests to experience the resort’s VIP range of features and attractions. “ There are also no less than 11 restaurants, spanning cuisines like Japan, India and Italy, in the resort’s Crave – World of Flavors program. Standout offers include Celebrity Chef Guy Fieris Burger Joint, a Chef’s Table Experience, and the Studio Disco Bar & Lounge – the perfect place to dance the night away with a cocktail or two. An upscale oasis just for adults Additional offers include the PH Spa, which, along with a range of treatments, also has a hammam, sauna, hydrotherapy pool and ice fountain; the Pumped Fitness Center; a convention center; a variety of wedding packages; and a series of iconic brand offerings like the Your Soundtrack music program, where customers can create a soundtrack for their vacation. The property’s highlight, however, is surely Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun – the brand’s first adult-only resort concept. Here, those over 18 can settle into an upscale oasis featuring 332 suites decorated with upscale amenities like handcrafted Phabulous beds and overhead rainfall showers. Adult Scene also has its own private beach and swimming pool (with a swim-up bar) and two dedicated restaurants.

