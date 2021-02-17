Connect with us

Entertainment

Bollywood celebrates Priya Ramani’s acquittal in defamation case

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Priya Ramani made a sexual misconduct allegation against MJ Akbar in 2018

New Delhi:

Prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and filmmaker Onir, on Wednesday hailed the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case against Mr. J. Akbar over allegations of sexual harassment.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey dismissed the complaint filed by Mr. J. Akbar, saying no charges have been proven against Ms. Ramani.

Celebrities called the judgment a defining moment for women and their fight against sexual harassment in the workplace.

Speaking to Twitter, Tapsee Pannu said the verdict instilled in him faith in justice at a time when the world seemed bleak.

“Amid all the wrongs and wrongs happening around, it has brought a glimmer of hope that somewhere something is holding our hope in justice alive. Long live truth and justice,” the actor wrote.

Richa Chadha wrote: “I hope Mr. Burns will spend the rest of his disgraced life in a radioactive den.”

Journalist Priya Ramani made an allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar following the #MeToo movement in 2018.

In response, Akbar filed a lawsuit against Ms Ramani for allegedly defaming her by accusing her of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Onir called the Delhi court’s verdict a “landmark judgment”.

“It’s spectacular. A landmark judgment in matters of sexual harassment. It is important that the court emphasizes that it is not limited in time. Incredible #PriyaRamani #Rebeccajon,” he tweeted.

Writer-editor Apurva Asrani said Ms Ramani’s acquittal was a “relief” for those women who found the courage to call their attackers, but said it was only half the battle won.

Newsbeep

“MJ Akbar must be held responsible for the harassment she suffered. #MeToo, ”he wrote.

Actor Mini Mathur said: “Priya Ramani is acquitted. Having to defend her harassment charges against a powerful man is a huge step forward for women speaking out against sexual harassment. shout to her lawyer Rebecca John as well #justice. “

Singers Chinmayi Sripaada and Sona Mohapatra, who had posted their own stories of sexual harassment in the wake of the #MeToo movement, also welcomed the judgment.

“We have the right to identify and expose our attackers. File a case when we have the strength and support to do so. #PriyaRamani,” Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted.

Sona Mohapatra said, “Mr. MJ Akbar’s reputation is one that stinks. So protecting it would mean harming an entire society and its dignity. This case is a matter for the protection of # India. Not just its women but also all the good people of this country. #Thank you #PriyaRamani for holding on. @IndiaMeToo “

MJ Akbar, who resigned as Union Minister in October 2018, has denied all allegations of sexual harassment by women that came out during the #MeToo campaign against him.

Reacting to the judgment, Priya Ramani said that “it is great to have your truth validated in court.”

“It’s amazing, really. I feel justified on behalf of all the women who have spoken out against sexual harassment in the workplace.

“It was I, the victim, who had to stand up in court as the accused. I thank all those who supported me, especially my witnesses Ghazala Wahab and Niloufer Venkatraman, who came to court and testified on my behalf. ” Ramani said, thanking lawyer Rebecca John and her team for putting their heart and soul into the case.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: