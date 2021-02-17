Murali Gopy from Drishyam 2: When an actor acts, he actually writes with his body, his mind and his whole being

Writer and actor appears as a policeman in Drishyam 2, premiring February 19

Screenwriter and actor Murali Gopy is one of the new cast to join the cult classic sequel Drishyam, who wrote new records for Malayalam cinema. As the countdown begins for Drishyam2, which premieres on Amazon Prime on February 19, there’s a lot of excitement about the film and plot. The trailer shows Murali as a police officer who appears to be digging into a cold case involving the case of a missing youth.

In an interview, Murali, who is reaching new heights as a writer and actor, talks a bit about the sequel and the new films he’s a part of in 2021.

What was it like acting in a sequel to a classic like Drishyam?

Drishyam was a film that took both the box office and the imaginations of viewers by storm. Making a sequel is indeed a daunting task, especially since it wasn’t originally intended to be a franchise. But I think Jeethu Joseph (director and screenwriter) did a great job, and fans of the cult original wouldn’t be disappointed. As for my role in the film, this is the first time that I have appeared on screen as a police officer. I am literally under oath not to disclose any further. It was a memorable experience working with Jeethu and, of course, with Lala (Mohanlal).

What happens to Empuraan, Following Lucifer, the biggest success in Malayalam?

Empuraan is the second part of the Lucifer franchise, which was originally conceived as a three-part film series. Empuraan will be mounted on a scale greater than Lucifer. And so, we have to wait for the complete lifting of the restrictions on COVID-19 before it can be shot. The film is slated for release by mid-2022.

You also become a producer with Theerppu. What is the film about?

As a writer, I’ve always tried to go through different genres, with every movie I write. Theerppu will be an allegorical tale, set in the current environment. And I will be producing this film with its director Rathish Ambat, in association with Vijay Babus Friday Film House.

How do you assess your roles as an actor and a writer?

I go with the flow. Evaluating my work is not up to me; it’s up to my viewers to do that. I would rather fully apply myself to what I’m doing at any given time.

As you write, you need to visualize your characters. Does it help you get into the skin of the characters you play?

Acting and writing, if you ask me, are similar processes that need to be approached from different angles and ways. The visualization is there in both. But that doesn’t mean the methods are the same. The way an actor views and approaches their character is different from the way a writer views their character. When an actor acts, he is in fact writing with his body, his mind and his whole being. A writer, when he writes, is in fact an actor with a pen!

What new films to watch for Murali, the actor?

There, of course, is Drishyam 2. Then there is Kuruthi, A and Kochaal.

Kuruthi is a film that has generated a lot of interest in the film and the characters. Can you give us a preview of the film?

Kuruthi, I think, is a very important film for the times in which we live. This is the kind of movie to watch for its thrills and remember its content. I’m really glad I was part of it.