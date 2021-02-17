Three arrested for beating to death Long Beach man in West Hollywood – Daily News





A man and two women have been arrested for beating a man to death in Long Beach in West Hollywood last week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday (Feb. 16). The three were accused of assaulting Luis Enrique Vega, 49, in the street in front of spectators at around 12:26 a.m. Friday, after a restaurant where both sides were previously closed closed, said Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred. . The suspects confronted Vega and his friend, near the corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. “The victims were talking to each other and laughing,” Alfred said according to the evidence. “The male suspect interpreted this as they were making fun of another person with no connection to any party or group. The suspect runs up and says, “What are you kidding?” Who are you talking to?'” “From there, everything was transferred,” he says. Vega’s friend was attacked first and sustained a superficial head injury, Alfred said. All three suspects were involved in the attack on Vega, he said. Vega was pronounced dead inside the ambulance. While the three suspects and Vega, who was with his friend, were in the rooftop restaurant at the same time, Alfred said surveillance footage showed there did not appear to be any altercation inside. establishment or before the attack. It was too early to tell if alcohol or drugs were a factor, Alfred said. The three suspects, who all know each other, were arrested near their homes on Monday afternoon and held on $ 2 million bail. They are Neko Anthony Denson, 23, who was originally from Maryland but who remained in Los Angeles; and Los Angeles residents Natali Adrianna Gonzalez, 27, and Krissie Morales, 29. Each had been convicted of murder, but had not yet been charged. Detectives were able to find the suspects using surveillance footage and other identifying information that was at the restaurant, Alfred said. But detectives were seeking help from anyone who might have witnessed the attack, he said. “We really feel like there are a lot of people who might have been there when this happened, whether they were in the car or coming out of one of the neighboring establishments,” Alfred said. “It’s a very busy area just after midnight on a Thursday night, we’re really looking to see if anyone has captured any of that on video or seen it.” Alfred requested that anyone with information contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous advice can be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

