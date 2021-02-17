First Person in “I Survived a Crime” by A&E | Culture & Leisure

We were getting to the point where every moment of our life ends up on someone’s camera. All of these images would be intimidating, except for the fact that no one, not even his subjects, has the patience to look at them. Given the choice between wading through a literal lifetime of footage and a 15-second TikTok experience, the latter wins every time.

The sinister new series I Survived a Crime (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14) shows real people experiencing violence, then features post-traumatic interviews about how their split-second decisions ensured their survival. This 20-half-hour episode series uses home surveillance cameras, street light police cameras, and cellphone footage to present sporadic moments of chaos and terror.

We see a father and his two daughters surrounded in their vehicle by intoxicated vagrants who pound their car windows and shout racist taunts, insisting that the father, a black man, had stolen the car. His terrified daughters capture their ordeal on their phones while dad keeps his cool in the mall parking lot.

Another home surveillance tape captures three armed intruders who break into a woman’s basement. After the owners’ 911 phone call was interrupted, she pulled out a handgun and started shooting, leaving a man bleeding to death in her driveway.

It’s not clear how entertaining this is. It’s a safe bet some might find this to be video catnip. The grainy images and unprofessional presentation seem to add to its adrenaline-fueled nature. Although presented by ABC News veteran Gio Benitez, he is closer to porn than journalism. Call it the fear of porn.

Woman in a professional and personal rut receives a wake-up call from her much younger part in Korean romantic comedy Hello, Me! now streaming on Netflix.

TONIGHTS OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Seen recently on Netflixs Mank, Gary Oldman portrays Winston Churchill as he galvanizes the British Isles to take on Hitler alone in the 2017 epic Darkest Hour (5:55 p.m., MoMax).

Halstead is rocked on Chicago Med (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

A winner emerges after a season retrospective on The Masked Dancer’s finale (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

The historic 2012 Lincoln Epic (7 p.m., HBO) explores the political realities that the 16th President (Daniel Day Lewis) faced in the final months of his life.

Woman develops doubts about the mother of her new friend in shock 2020 Mommy Is a Murderer (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14).

Fire breaks out at homeless camp on Chicago Fire (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

The two-part series The Black Church (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) explores the relationship between church and community organizing, from Martin Luther King Jr. to the 2020 Senate race in Georgia.

Can loose lips still sink vessels when your face can’t move? The Real Housewives of New Jersey (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) is entering its 11th season.

New drug dealer takes desperate action on Chicago PD (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

Wild in the Streets on For Life (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

Callie joins a high profile company as Good Trouble (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) enters its third season.

WORSHIP CHOICE

A concentration camp survivor (Rod Steiger) retreats from a changing world within the confines of his East Harlem store in the 1964 drama The Pawnbroker (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-MA). Revolutionary in its time for its portrayal of the Holocaust, homosexuality and nudity in the days of the Code. Morgan Freemans screen debut (uncredited).

SERIAL NOTES

Stereotypes clash on Tough As Nails (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Geoff and Erica face facts on The Goldbergs (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … The Counters beans want to stop high school on Riverdale (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) … noble gesture by Franklins on American Housewife (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) … Intrigue from Ecuador on SEAL Team (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … Love or confusion on The Conners (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … A tiff with Nancy on Nancy Drew (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) .. A Girls the Night takes place on Call Your Mother (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … An emotional moment on SWAT (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE AT NIGHT

Max Greenfield is booked on Conan (10 p.m., TBS, r) … Senator Bernie Sanders and FINNEAS appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) … Post Malone, Mary Steenburgen and Matt Cameron visits Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) … Marc Maron and Royal Blood appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).