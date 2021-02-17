Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit review ‘postponed’ as they are on the verge of losing royal patronages

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit review has been brought forward – the couple should be stripped of their royal patronages, it was reported today.

The Duchy and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family last year to start a new life, saying they wanted to continue representing the Queen but become financially independent.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family last year with their Megxit review in the coming weeks, it was reported today

After discussions with the 94-year-old monarch last year, it was agreed that a review would take place 12 months after their resignation.

Since leaving the UK, the couple have moved to the US and signed multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify – and will sit down with Oprah Winfrey in a revealing interview that will air next month. .

And it has now been reported that Buckingham Palace will present its latest Megxit announcement to avoid further uncertainty, the Telegraph reported today.

It has also been claimed that the couple themselves were unaware of what the details of Megxit would be – pending confirmation from the palace on whether they would be able to retain their royal patronages and charities.

The couple’s latest royal engagement saw them attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March last year, with assistants saying the announcement of Megxit’s review would not be left until the end of the month of March.

The Sun today revealed that the Duke of Sussex will lose his military titles as part of the review.

The couple – who will sit down to speak with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey for an interview that airs next month – are said to be reluctantly resigning themselves to losing their ties to charities.

And Harry and Meghan have been told Oprah can ask for anything she wants during the intimate 90-minute chat scheduled for March 7.

Meghan and Harry will have to give up all their royal patronage

Among the titles Harry will have to give up is his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines

Several major American broadcasters were hoping to land the couple’s first big interview since their departure from the royal family.

The Queen is said to have full faith that Harry and Meghan will honor royal protocol during the TV interview, reports the Daily Mail.

A former pal of the Duke said: It’s no secret that Americans love a Briton in military uniform. Harry is much more marketable in his army uniform at events in the UK than as a guy in a shirt and chinos.

But a source said: There would always be a suspicion that military titles and patronage could end up being used in a documentary or TV show somewhere.

Is this image going to be used to promote something the next time something comes out?

There will always be that doubt. You cannot allow people to accuse you of doing it for your own interests. It is impractical.

Meghan, Harry and the Queen seen together in 2018

Harry and Meghan were told Oprah could 'ask for anything she wanted' during the 90 minute 'intimate' conversation scheduled for March 7

Harry’s posts as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commander of RAF Honington and Chief Commodore, Small Ships and Diving were cut when he left the Royal Family, pending review .

The Sun understands that they are unlikely to be restored now that the couple are firmly on the American celebrity circuit.

Harry is set to star in James Cordens The Late Late Show after filming Carpool Karaoke on an open top bus.

The titles he obtained during his ten years in the military remain unaffected.

Sponsors such as the Rugby Football Union and the National Theater, which the couple secured as active royals, are unlikely to be returned, although Palace insiders point out they have until now kept their promise to uphold Her Majesty’s values.

The couple have around 18 royal and private patronages but haven’t returned to the UK for 11 months.

Meghan, 39, is expected to be the focus of Oprah’s interview. The deal was signed this weekend.

Harry, 36, previously working on a mental health documentary series with Oprah, will appear at the end to talk about his family and his new life.

Gayle King, CBS presenter and longtime friend of Oprah, said key interviewers and networks had surrounded the couple for months.

She said: It’s a big deal. I was told that nothing is forbidden. She can ask for anything she wants.

It is understood that the couple will increase their TV and celebrity appearances when the 12-month review is completed at the end of March.

Buckingham Palace has said it will not comment on the status of the couples until the review is completed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child

Meghan Markle should be the focus of Oprah's interview

The couple have around 18 royal and private patronages but have not returned to the UK for 11 months