Entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit review ‘postponed’ as they are on the verge of losing royal patronages
PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit review has been brought forward – the couple should be stripped of their royal patronages, it was reported today.
The Duchy and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family last year to start a new life, saying they wanted to continue representing the Queen but become financially independent.
Read our live blog on Meghan and Harry for the latest news and gossip..
After discussions with the 94-year-old monarch last year, it was agreed that a review would take place 12 months after their resignation.
Since leaving the UK, the couple have moved to the US and signed multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify – and will sit down with Oprah Winfrey in a revealing interview that will air next month. .
And it has now been reported that Buckingham Palace will present its latest Megxit announcement to avoid further uncertainty, the Telegraph reported today.
It has also been claimed that the couple themselves were unaware of what the details of Megxit would be – pending confirmation from the palace on whether they would be able to retain their royal patronages and charities.
It comes like …
The couple’s latest royal engagement saw them attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March last year, with assistants saying the announcement of Megxit’s review would not be left until the end of the month of March.
The Sun today revealed that the Duke of Sussex will lose his military titles as part of the review.
The couple – who will sit down to speak with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey for an interview that airs next month – are said to be reluctantly resigning themselves to losing their ties to charities.
And Harry and Meghan have been told Oprah can ask for anything she wants during the intimate 90-minute chat scheduled for March 7.
Several major American broadcasters were hoping to land the couple’s first big interview since their departure from the royal family.
The Queen is said to have full faith that Harry and Meghan will honor royal protocol during the TV interview, reports the Daily Mail.
A former pal of the Duke said: It’s no secret that Americans love a Briton in military uniform. Harry is much more marketable in his army uniform at events in the UK than as a guy in a shirt and chinos.
But a source said: There would always be a suspicion that military titles and patronage could end up being used in a documentary or TV show somewhere.
Is this image going to be used to promote something the next time something comes out?
There will always be that doubt. You cannot allow people to accuse you of doing it for your own interests. It is impractical.
Harry’s posts as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commander of RAF Honington and Chief Commodore, Small Ships and Diving were cut when he left the Royal Family, pending review .
The Sun understands that they are unlikely to be restored now that the couple are firmly on the American celebrity circuit.
Harry is set to star in James Cordens The Late Late Show after filming Carpool Karaoke on an open top bus.
The titles he obtained during his ten years in the military remain unaffected.
Sponsors such as the Rugby Football Union and the National Theater, which the couple secured as active royals, are unlikely to be returned, although Palace insiders point out they have until now kept their promise to uphold Her Majesty’s values.
The couple have around 18 royal and private patronages but haven’t returned to the UK for 11 months.
Meghan, 39, is expected to be the focus of Oprah’s interview. The deal was signed this weekend.
Harry, 36, previously working on a mental health documentary series with Oprah, will appear at the end to talk about his family and his new life.
Gayle King, CBS presenter and longtime friend of Oprah, said key interviewers and networks had surrounded the couple for months.
GET WELL PHILIP
Prince Philip, 99, in hospital ‘for a few days’ after feeling unwell
CRUSHED TO DEATH
7-year-old boy dies after homemade igloo collapses as father unearthed him
SICK DAYS
Brits will never go to work with a cough or cold again, says health chief
BATH HORROR
Mom’s warning after everything fell in the tub and it was burned so badly her skin fell off
PATIENCE GAME
PM rules out ‘big bang’ from lockdown, hospitality last to fully reopen
PROTECTIVE SHIELD
1.7 million more Britons called upon to protect themselves from Covid – are you on the list?
She said: It’s a big deal. I was told that nothing is forbidden. She can ask for anything she wants.
It is understood that the couple will increase their TV and celebrity appearances when the 12-month review is completed at the end of March.
Buckingham Palace has said it will not comment on the status of the couples until the review is completed.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]