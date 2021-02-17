Take a look at the biggest crossovers from Bollywood and the South we’ll be seeing in 2021

MUMBAI: The Indian film industry boasts of some of the most entertaining storylines. With an average production of 2,000 films in 20 languages ​​per year, it has often experienced major upheavals in its revenue growth. Two of the biggest film industries, Bollywood and South, have huge fanbases.

But what gets fans even more excited is seeing big names from both theaters come together under one banner. Not only does it dub fandom, but also presents well-known faces from various backgrounds to its mainstream audience.

Talking about 2021, there are a few projects lined up this year, which will see crossovers with big names in Bollywood and the South joining hands. Looked.

Brahmastra

Previously slated for release in 2020, and now postponed to 2021, Ayan Mukherjees Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated projects. As well as being the first film to feature lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia, on screen, the film will also see actor Telugu Nagarjuna Akkineni in a central role. Although this is not the actor’s first Hindi film, who starred in the 1990 film Shiva. But with the huge film set featuring Amitabh Bachchan, it will be interesting to see what his role has to offer.

RRR

The next drama of the Telugu-language period is slated for release in multiple languages ​​and will feature Alia Bhatt as the female lead. The actress is set to make her Telugu debut with it, with Ajay Devgn also being a part of the project.

KGF: Chapter 2

This one is once again an anticipated film, and fans have already requested that a national holiday be announced on its release date. What’s more interesting is that the film will see Sanjay Dutt playing the role of an antagonist, against the Kannada Yash actor. The film also has Raveena Tandon, in a never-before-seen avatar.

Majnu Mission

Rashmika Mandanna is ready to make a foray into Bollywood with Mission Majnu. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead and the film has already hit the floors. The first look of the film drew fans impatiently.

Credit: Times Now