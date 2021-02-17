Latest book selections by Mitch Kaplan • Boca Magazine





Valentine’s Day is in the rearview mirror, but St. Patrick’s Day is on its way, so it’s fitting that a memoir from one of Hollywood’s greats leads to this month’s recommendations. Mitch Kaplan, founder of Books & Books, also offers a powerful anthology of African American history, a novel about contemporary immigration divides, and a beachy page turner from a longtime Florida thriller writer. MEMORY Walking with Ghosts by Gabriel Byrne When Gabriel Byrne played a Jesuit priest in the 1999 throwaway horror film Stigmata, the role must have been a little nostalgic, if not bittersweet. Like the memories of the actors Walk with ghosts reveals, his childhood dream was to enter the priesthood. The worlds of film and theater are happy that the seminary kicked him out after four years, as he created countless iconic characters for screens and stages, often playing characters that, like priests, you would feel. comfortable to confide in you. Already comparisons with indelible Irish memories like Angelas Ashes, walking with ghosts follows Byrne from his working-class education outside of Dublin through various odd jobs and his discovery of cinema, battles with drug addiction and more. NONFICTION / HISTORY Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019, edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain As ambitious as it is voluminous, this collection of works by 90 contemporary writers explores no less than 400 years of black history in America and last week it debuted at # 2 on the New York Times List of non-fiction bestsellers right out of the door. A motley mix of historical essays, news, personal vignettes and heated controversies, Four hundred souls opens a year before Mayflowers arrived, when the first slave shop dumped two dozen Africans on the shores of Virginia, and continues current afflictions and triumphs, in tales that range from unspeakable cruelty to transcendence. LITERARY FICTION Infinite country: a novel by Patricia Engel Patricia Engel, who teaches creative writing at the University of Miami, may be familiar to Boca Ratonians with rich memory banks: she spoke to one of the very first Bocas Festival of the Arts, and its literary star has only continued its ascent. Infinite country, named the most anticipated book of 2021 by more than 15 points of sale Squire at M / s. to BuzzFeed, Infinite country vibrates with the cracks of a divided America and a divided family. At its center is Talia, a teenage girl of Colombian descent born in the United States, held in a correctional facility outside of Bogota after committing an act of compulsive violence. With her father sent back to Colombia, and her mother and sisters living in the United States, Talias’ future lies in a limbo familiar to millions of immigrants, in a narrative that is both specific and universal. POPULAR FICTION Tropic of Stupid by Tim Dorsey Like Dexter, another Florida franchise about a serial murderer who only kills victims more depraved than himself, Tim Dorseys Serge A. Storms is a sympathetic psychopath for a justice vigilante in a state plagued by extrajudicial needs. . Tropic of stupid is the 24th entry in Dorseys ‘enduring Serge Storms series, continuing the characters’ tradition of being the quintessential Florida Man who stalks other Florida Men. This time around, Storms dives deep into the Floridas state park system while trying to trace its own ancestry. It’s a lineage that involves, perhaps not too surprisingly, a legendary serial killer still on the loose. Chaos certainly ensues, in a story the Associated press compared to The Three Stooges meets Ted Bundy. For more than Boca cover art and entertainment magazines, click here.

