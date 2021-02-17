Actor Ricardo Chavira one of many in San Antonio without water, appealing to SAWS





Tommaso drowning / WireImage Actor Ricardo Chavira is one of the many San Antonians without water in freezing weather who left Texans scratched for their necessities. Chavira, whose latest role is Abraham Quintanilla in Netflix’s Selena series, called SAWS to address the situation in his northern neighborhood of Bexar Cunty. SAWS explained Tuesday that the power outages are affecting the system, but the water will not be cut off to residents. The organization sent an alert crushing rumors the water was cut off at 8 p.m. Tuesday. RELATED: HEB limits purchases of propane and water tanks, responds to shortage issues

Chavira asked for a schedule for the repair. “We don’t have water. Problem with a pumping station in our neighborhood yesterday. A massive river of frozen ice. We called it. Someone passed. Fixed? I don’t know, but it doesn’t. “There is no water for the whole NEIGHBORHOOD. Communication is key in these cases. You are underperforming,” he tweeted. RELATED: San Antonio in ‘blood emergency’ due to weather closures SAWS representatives were not immediately available for comment.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 290,000 CPS customers were experiencing power outages across the city. Part of these blackouts affected part of SAWS production with low water pressure and burst pipes, adding to the citywide problem. Madalyn Mendoza covers news and puro pop culture for MySA.com | [email protected] | @maddyskye













