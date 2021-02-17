Cultural roots first, then Hitler refugees on the Hollywood screen





Art House is sure to get you into some serious discussion this week. As online programming continues to gain popularity, the arts have taken advantage and seen their audiences grow tenfold. This week will continue to be stimulating when Art House hosts How the Gullah Retain their Roots on Sunday February 21 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Then on Wednesday February 24, its Casablanca, Hitlers Refugees and the Hollywood Screen at 4 p.m. How the Gullah Retain their Roots, a virtual talk by Ada McKenzie Thomas, Ph.D., talks about the Gullah / Geechee. The Gullah are a population of African Americans from South Carolina and Georgia who have remained true to their African cultural roots beyond other African American communities in the United States, a distinction that resulted from the preservation of their folklore. and their oral traditions. Through a review of selected music and texts, participants will discuss their impression of Gullah and Geechee and the folklore, values, ideals associated with them, as well as the challenges and rewards of preserving traditional cultures. Advance registration is required to receive the zoom link and a $ 5 donation is suggested. You can register on https://ci.ovationtix.com/35606/production/1039390?performanceId=10636907. For Casablanca, Hitlers Refugees and Hollywood Screen, another virtual conference sponsored by BNai Jacob from Jersey City, Noah Isenberg will discuss some of the overlooked aspects of the award-winning film Casablanca. This includes the dozens of refugees at work on both sides of the camera, the evocative but also veiled commentary of historical events; and the furtive references to Jews and other targets of Nazi persecution. Casablanca is often considered one of the greatest films ever made, if not the greatest, and was one of the first films to address National Socialism, the flight of European refugees, and personal stories, even in the characters. minors represented. Participants are encouraged to watch Casablanca before the conference. You can find where to rent it or stream it on justwatch.com/us/movie/casablanca. Advance registration is required to receive the zoom link and donations of $ 5 are accepted. You can register on https://ci.ovationtix.com/35606/production/1038144. To request closed captions or ASL performers for either program, email [email protected] at least 72 hours before the event.

