Michigan’s restaurant industry plan for indoor dining linked to COVID-19 rates
Hospitality industry advocates have proposed guidelines that would allow indoor dining capacity to rise or fall based on coronavirus positivity rate percentages.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) has released a plan to bring “normal operations” back to the hospitality industry so hard hit by the pandemic.
Since the pandemic, the MRLA and restaurant owners and operators have asked state health officials for their specific science on which they are basing restaurant restrictions. Now the restaurant industry association has come up with its own.
Current restrictions and capacity limits in place since restaurants and bars reopened on February 1 would change based on the percentage of positive daily COVID-19 tests, the MRLA proposed.
With 16,548 coronavirus diagnostic tests reported Monday578 gave positive results indicating a depositivity rate of 3.5%.
We have long advocated the need for a more comprehensive strategy for the economic reintegration of our restaurants, banqueting centers and entertainment venues in Michigan, Justin Winslow, president and CEO of MRLA, said in a press release. “With this plan, we are putting our metrics where we are and hope it proves to be a useful tool for elected leaders as we enter a new phase of the pandemic.
The industry association presented its “Comprehensive Hospitality Reintegration Plan” which includes several categories with specific limitations.
There are six categories related to specific daily percentages of positive coronavirus tests. The stipulations described include interior capacity limits, catering, meetings and events.
If the test positivity rate is low or less than 3%, there would be no capacity limitation or service restriction, according to MRLA guidelines. In the 3-7% positivity range, the seated service capacity would be 50% with only 50 people per 1,000 square feet and capped at 250 indoors and 500 outdoors.
But if positivity rates go up, capacity rates will drop to 25%, followed by a 10 p.m. curfew and contact tracing.
Indoor meals would close if daily positivity rates fell within the 15-20% range. The limit for meetings and events must be less than 10 people or no more than two households.
Using the percentage of positive daily coronavirus tests, the MRLA said, is a “reliable barometer for measuring the saturation of the virus in an area at any given time.”
The current cap limits indoor capacity to 25%. Restaurants must follow social distancing and mask-wearing protocols, and they must close at 10 p.m. These current restrictions are in effect until March 29.
Across the country, the restaurant industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. In Michigan, according to the MRLA, its industry has seen 3,000 restaurants permanently closed and job losses total 200,000 due to the pandemic.
According to the MRLA, the hospitality industry is the state’s second largest private employer.
In turn, the proposed plan would keep hotels and restaurants in business and restore jobs, the MRLA said.
Along with the guidelines, the MRLA is also calling for priority vaccination for members of the hospitality industry. The MRLA noted that other states have started vaccinating hospitality industry workers.
There is no faster way to rebuild our restaurants and hotels than through the routine and accelerated vaccination of the Michigans hospitality industry, Winslow said. The vaccination will keep front-line workers safe, enable the stable reinstatement of Michigan’s second-largest employer, and restore public confidence that they will once again be able to dine and travel safely. “
Small business advocates, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), has announced its support for the MRLA plan.
MRLA hospitality professionals have worked hard to come up with a sensible plan to get Michigan’s most besieged small business segment back to work, Charlie Owens, Michigan State Director of the NFIB. The plan is based on metrics used by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to make decisions about the pandemic.
The plan gives business owners what they’ve been asking for since the economic shutdowns began, Owens said.
Contact Detroit Free Press food writer, food writer Susan Selasky: 313-222-6872 or [email protected] Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.
Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber of the Free Press.
